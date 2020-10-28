Alira Health and Embleema Announce Partnership to Deploy Next-Generation Real-World Data Solutions for Life Sciences

This strategic partnership brings next-generation real-world data solutions to the healthcare industry, improving patient outcomes through rich, continuous data and regulatory-grade evidence.

NEW YORK & FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alira Health, a leading international healthcare and life sciences advisory firm, and Embleema, the innovative software provider for patient-driven healthcare data platforms, today announced a strategic partnership to develop next-generation real-world data solutions aimed at accelerating clinical innovation and improving patient outcomes.

“Our partnership with Embleema is a critical step in the further development of our real-world evidence capabilities, which connects clinical research, hospital care, and the patient experience,” says Gabriele Brambilla, Chief Executive Officer of Alira Health. Romain Finas, VP of Real World Evidence at Alira Health, adds, “We are excited to offer our clients new solutions for real-world data, which will empower them to better evaluate their treatments and deliver new innovations to patients more quickly.”

Robert Chu, Chief Executive Officer of Embleema added: “We are thrilled to take part in this strategic partnership with Alira Health, which is internationally recognized for the quality and the breadth of their service portfolio for life sciences. By teaming with Alira Health’s world-class consultants and experts, we will be able to better serve patients, regulators and life sciences by scaling the deployment of our technology solutions.”

Embleema’s technology solutions enable the secure exchange of real-world data and the generation of regulatory-grade evidence through the HIVE big data and bioinformatics platform currently in use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Alira Health’s team of biotechnicians and data generation managers use this data to design and publish clinical studies in real-life settings and create and implement tailored data platforms for clients globally, making every data point meaningful and actionable for organizations across the healthcare ecosystem.

This partnership marks an important step forward in breaking data silos with seamless end-to-end solutions that help the life sciences industry develop personalized treatments and allow hospital managers leverage their data to improve the patient experience.

About Embleema

Embleema’s unique technology platform and expertise accelerate outcomes generation and regulatory reviews for health products. Embleema was co-founded by Robert Chu, former Senior Vice-President of Global Technology at IQVIA, Dr. Vahan Simonyan, former Director of Bioinformatics R&D and lead scientist at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Nicolas Schmidt, former Head of Product Development, Nokia Healthcare. Embleema provides its technology to leading life sciences regulators and companies such as the U.S. FDA and Johnson & Johnson, academia such as George Washington University and New York University Langone, and patient advocacy groups such as Multiple Sclerosis Association of America and the Epilepsy Foundation.

For more information, please visit www.embleema.com.

About Alira Health

Alira Health is an international advisory firm on the frontlines of healthcare transformation. We provide a suite of integrated services designed to help healthcare and life science companies innovate and grow across their solutions lifecycle.

Alira Health was founded in 1999 and is based outside of Boston, MA, U.S. It has offices in San Francisco, CA, U.S.; Paris, France; Barcelona, Spain; Munich, Germany; Milan, Italy; and Basel and Geneva, Switzerland.

For more information, please visit www.alirahealth.com.

