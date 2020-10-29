Arturo Delivers Insights Across Nearly 9M Australian Properties

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arturo, the leading provider of AI-powered residential and commercial property insights and predictive analytics, today announced the delivery of nearly 9M AI generated property characteristics to its client, Suncorp Group.

Suncorp, one of Australia and New Zealand’s leading insurance and banking companies, selected Arturo to process property characteristics across Australia by utilizing AI with aerial imagery, allowing Suncorp to broaden its insurance data capabilities.

“Suncorp is leading the charge on providing the best possible insurance experience for its policyholders. The passion for providing fantastic customer experience and innovative products is what makes Suncorp such a great fit for Arturo,” said Arturo CEO John-Isaac “jC” Clark. “Arturo was selected because of our machine learning rigor and ability to provide critical data insights within a short period of time. Our experience in the insurance industry also meant we understood Suncorp’s needs.”

Country-based Analysis

Arturo’s ability to generate accurate and recent property analytics enables Suncorp to further progress its digital and data strategy. For the first time Arturo trained its unique and sophisticated deep learning models specifically for Australia to deliver high-quality in-country insights.

Delivered Critical Property Insights in Record Time

Arturo was able to deliver thirty plus (30+) unique property characteristics across almost 9M records in under 48 hours. This record time was the result of an advanced technical approach developed by Arturo’s engineering team to provide a fully “auto scalable” platform that runs deep learning models.

Major Technology Uplift

Arturo’s proprietary technology is designed to work with any imagery data provider, allowing Arturo to scale up infrastructure quickly. Unlike any other Insuretech provider, Arturo achieved a fully optimized instance to enable a fast turnaround.

About Arturo

Arturo is an AI property analytics company that helps Insurance Carriers improve the accuracy and speed of decision making across claims, underwriting, pricing, and renewals. Developed by and for Insurance Carriers, Arturo accesses a wide breadth of claims and policy data to continuously improve the quality of our predictive models and proprietary Confidence Scores. Arturo delivers on-demand property data utilizing multi-source imagery via a configurable API, enabling better risk assessment. To learn more about Arturo visit arturo.ai.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group offers insurance, banking and wealth products and services through some of Australia’s and New Zealand’s most recognisable brands.

