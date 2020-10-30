Avance Clinical Wins MasterControl 2020 Innovation Excellence Award

ADELAIDE, AU, Oct 30, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – The leading Australian CRO for biotechs, and Frost & Sullivan 2020 Asia-Pacific CRO Market Leadership Award winner, Avance Clinical today accepted the MasterControl 2020 Innovation Excellence Award in a virtual ceremony.

L-R: Priyanka Chamoli, Director Quality Assurance, Emma Woolman, Senior Compliance and Training Officer, Yvonne Lungershausen, Avance Clinical’s CEO, and Lisa Eglinton, Director Compliance and Training.

Avance Clinical made the announcement today at AusBiotech 2020 (28 – 30 October, 2020).

Avance Clinical CEO Yvonne Lungershausen said the company was very pleased to be awarded such recognition by MasterControl, a leader in the clinical digital management technology.

The MasterControl Clinical Excellence solution streamlines eTMF management and helps clients achieve real-time visibility into critical clinical processes across operational teams – all on one centralized platform. https://www.mastercontrol.com/clinical/

“The award acknowledges our leadership as Australia’s biotech CRO and it provides further confidence to our clients that we are serious about delivering quality clinical research services by being nimble and adaptive, and by utilising state-of-the-art systems that are compliant with industry standards, such as MasterControl eQMS,” said Yvonne Lungershausen.

“Avance Clinical invests significantly in the industry’s leading clinical technologies making it one of the most advanced CROs globally for digital clinical research management and eClinical solutions.”

On presenting the Innovation Excellence Award, MasterControl said the award recognises “the power of innovation and celebrates companies who feel the same way we do, who are not afraid to shed the status quo to find their own path and who push boundaries and spearhead important changes within their industries. Companies driven by innovation who truly live and breathe it.”

Avance Clinical Director Quality Assurance, Priyanka Chamoli, said:

“Receiving the award from MasterControl is a testament of our commitment to invest in our Quality Management System and to continually improve and strengthen it. This Award recognises and provides visibility to our efforts to push boundaries and adopt this significant change not just for the Quality Assurance department but across-the-board in the organisation.”

“MasterControl eQMS enables accurate, streamlined processes for Document Control and Training. Avance Clinical, which is on a significant growth trajectory, requires robust procedures as part of our QMS. MasterControl has allowed our staff to create/review and access our controlled documents in real-time and the automated link between different modules enables timely delivery of training.”

Avance Clinical Director Compliance and Training, Lisa Eglinton said:

“MasterControl Training Module provides a robust, user-friendly method for the delivery of role-specific training programs to all staff. The system provides a real-time indication of training status to Trainees and their Line Managers which ensures training compliance across the company.”

Avance Clinical is the leading Australian owned CRO that has been providing high-quality clinical research services fit for global regulatory standards to the local and international drug development industry for 20 years.

About Avance Clinical www.avancecro.com

Australia’s Avance Clinical has more than 20-years of experience and is now one of Australia’s leading Contract Research Organizations.

Avance Clinical is committed to providing high-quality clinical research services with its highly-experienced team.

The collective pool of knowledge and experience at Avance Clinical continually grows through the careful selection of experts who also demonstrate passion in their chosen field.

Avance Clinical offers high-quality services in an established clinical trial ecosystem, that includes world-class Investigators and Sites able to access specialized patient groups.

Other benefits include:

1. The Government R&D grant means up to 43.5% rebate on clinical trial spend

2. eClinical solutions – speed and continuity

3. Site Initiation Visit (SIV) and Study Start achieved in 5 – 6 weeks

4. No IND required for clinical trials

5. Full GMP material is not mandated for Phase I clinical trials

6. Established clinical trial environment with world-class Investigators and sites

7. Established healthy subject databases and specialized patient populations

8. Five independent Phase 1 facilities across Australia including hospital-based units for critical care

9. Major hospitals with world-class infrastructures and dedicated Clinical Trial Units with a long track-record in FDA compliant research

10. Seasonal studies: Northern hemisphere Sponsors can conduct their studies year-round by taking advantage of Australia’s counter-flu and allergy seasons

