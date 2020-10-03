AYO SK3TCH Tops Charts – The Best of Unsigned Artists

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2020 / Labeled as one of the Top 20 Rising Artists of 2020 by People’s Choice on The Source, AYO SK3TCH has dominated this year in many ways. From international attention to dropping new music, he has branded himself as one of the most popular rising hip hop/rap stars. Thus, meet your new favorite artist to vibe to.

“When I found out I was nominated for the Top 20 of 2020 list it was crazy. I had no clue I was really one of the top unsigned artists out right now; I just thought I was doing my thing having fun, and maybe a handful of people were really rocking with me,” he shares. “I’m just having fun, making music and doing what I can to spread the word. I know there’s a lot of people out there who would really vibe with my music if they found out about it. I’m glad people are starting to actually discover me now.”

So, who is AYO SK3TCH? Before the fame, he was just a kid growing up in Boston, Massachusetts. His Mattapan borrow roots stuck with him as he grew older, while his sketch drawing skills landed him his catchy stage name. “I used to draw a lot, and I was really young running around making hella plays so my homie, Kyle, gave me the name Sketch,” he explains. ” I just kept it and ran with it. I changed my previous stage names to AYO SK3TCH because every time someone sees me the yell, ‘AYO SK3TCH!’ so it’s only right.”

Next year looks bright for the artist. With new projects, major collaborations, videos, and progression, AYO SK3TCH will bring new listeners content to enjoy. His potential is exponential, and it’s about time the world gives him his well-deserved recognition.

“I’m looking forward to really spreading my music across the world and relating with the people who listen to it, AYO SK3TCH excitedly admits. “Hopefully, I will have the honor of them becoming a fan of my work.“

