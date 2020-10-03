betterU Announces Suspension of Trading

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2020 / betterU Education Corp. (TSXV:BTRU)(FRANKFURT:5OGA), (the “Company” or “betterU”) is announcing that effective September 28, 2020, the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) has suspended trading in the Company’s securities as a result of a cease trade order (the “CTO”) issued by the Ontario Securities Commission. Trading can only resume when the CTO is revoked and the Exchange has concluded its reinstatement review to ensure the Company has satisfactorily complied with Exchange requirements.

The Company is making best efforts to have the Annual financial statements and the MD&A filed on or before Oct 31st 2020 and will provide an update to the market as soon as further information becomes available.

Notice for Annual General Meeting

The Company’s last annual meeting of its shareholders (“AGM”) was held September 28, 2018. Under Exchange Policy 3.2, section 4.1 the Company is required to hold its AGM within 15 months of its last AGM. As the Company is currently not in compliance with this policy, the Company is on notice from the Exchange that it must hold its AGM prior to December 31, 2020.

Due to the continued public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company will be conducting the AGM in a virtual-only format via live video/audio webcast. The AGM will be held:

Date: Friday, Dec 11, 2020

Time: 11:00 a.m. EST

Virtual meeting registration: The link be available on https://corporate.betteru.ca/corporate-gov/ by November 25th

About betterU Education Corp.

betterU is an education-to-employment technology company offering an end-to-end solution leveraging business intelligence to automate skilling, reskilling and upskilling for companies operating on domestic and global scales. The Company supports the industry by providing them with everything an organization needs to launch and manage proper skills development programs so that they can focus on what really matters, their people!

Most companies spent too much time trying to source, integrate, customize and deliver fragmented skills development programs across their organization, when they should be focused solely on supporting their people. betterU’s integrated platform brings together the right technology, growing content library, customization, language options and is the most efficient affordable solution on the market. We don’t sell content, we help build better people.

For more information, please visit https://corporate.betteru.ca/corporate-gov/

CONTACT:

Jason Burke, CFO

1-613-695-4100

jason.burke@positiveventuregroup.com

betterU Education Corp.

Investor Relations

Email: ir@betteru.ca

