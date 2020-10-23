BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Appoints World Renowned Medical Physician and Nutritionist to Company Advisory Board

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – October 23, 2020) – BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (“BioHarvest” or the “Company”) announces that it has added Dr. David Brady as a member of its Advisory Board. Dr. Brady will act as a strategic advisor to the company in the area of developing and bringing to market superior science based functional nutraceutical product.

“The addition of Dr. Brady to our Advisory Board adds further credibility to the science behind our products such as VINIA® which is currently being sold in Israel and will be launched in the US in Q1 2021, as well as our unique pipeline of superfruits nutraceutical products,” stated BioHarvest Sciences CEO Ilan Sobel. “We look forward to embracing Dr. Brady’s wealth of clinical experience and knowledge of the industry and we are confident he will make a significant contribution to ensuring that we continue to deliver superior health and wellness solutions for our customers with our disruptive BioFarming technology. We will continue to assemble the best team of advisors to bring the benefits of our BioFarming technology to the world.” Dr. David Brady added: “I am honoured to join this exciting journey that BHSC has embarked on by applying its disruptive BioFarming technology to the nutraceuticals market and I look forward to working with the talented management team to bring superior science-based nutraceutical products to market”.

Dr. Brady brings to the advisory board 30 years of experience as an integrative and nutritional medicine practitioner and over 25 years in health sciences academia. He is a licensed naturopathic medical physician in Connecticut and Vermont, is board certified in functional medicine and clinical nutrition, and is a fellow of the American College of Nutrition. Dr. Brady has been the Chief Medical Officer of Designs for Health, Inc. and also currently serves as the Chief Medical Officer for Diagnostic Solutions Labs, LLC. He was the long-time Vice President for health sciences and Director of the Human Nutrition Institute and continues to serve as an associate professor of clinical sciences, at the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut. He has published multiple peer-reviewed scientific papers and textbooks related to chronic pain, autoimmunity, and functional gastroenterology. Furthermore. Dr. Brady appeared on the plenary speaking panels of some of the largest and most prestigious conferences in the field including; IFM, ACAM, A4M, ACN, IHS, AANP, AIHM, and many more.

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Based in Vancouver BC, BioHarvest Sciences Inc. is the developer and exclusive owner of the proprietary and patent-protected BioFarming technology. It is the first and only industrial-scale plant cell technology capable of producing the active plant ingredients without the necessity to grow the plant itself. The Company’s technology is non-GMO and has already been validated by VINIA®, the red grapes cells functional food/dietary supplement produced and sold by BioHarvest Sciences Inc. The Company plans to generate significant revenue within the global nutraceutical ingredients and dietary supplements market with VINIA® and other Super Fruit Nutraceutical products. Further, by adapting this technology to the Cannabis plant, and building adequate production capacity, BioHarvest Sciences Inc.’s objective is to become a leading supplier of Cannabis for both medicinal and legal recreational purposes. Visit: www.bioharvest.com.

