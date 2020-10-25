Coffee Over Cardio(R) Elevates the Value of Coffee by Adding Healthy Ingredients

FRISCO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2020 / A lot of people rely on coffee to jump-start their day and to sustain them all throughout their working hours. While coffee helps reduce the risks of several diseases such as stroke and cancer, the innovative infusion of nootropics or supplements that promotes mental clarity, focus, memory, creativity, and cognitive function is a groundbreaking feat for health. This is what makes Coffee Over Cardio® a distinct brand for those who seek to enjoy their daily cup, stay fit, and mentally alert at the same time.

Co-founders Abbey and Mike Crowson developed a one-of-a-kind oil-based creamer to make it possible to infuse nootropics to their coffee. Having come from a health and fitness background, elevating the value of coffee and filling a gap in the industry has always been their vision and objective. Aside from the infusion of nootropics to their various Coffee Over Cardio® products, they are the first to incorporate electrolytes to their coffee sans the sugar, calories, and fattening dessert flavors. Achieving success in this area paved the way for the creation of other options such as ready to mix products that guarantee overall hydration and optimal performance.

Coffee Over Cardio® is uniquely designed to cater to the needs of the modern woman in this generation, offering fun flavors and healthier options. The brand, which was initially envisioned by Abbey before meeting her husband Mike, promotes empowerment of women as she stepped out of her comfort zone to become CEO of a fast-growing coffee business. What initially started as a simple coffee company blossomed into a humongous social media community with more than 40k followers on Facebook and a staggering 120k on Instagram. Three years after their launching, Coffee Over Cardio® now has more than 40 products that thousands of women are enjoying.

“We hope that it gives people a sudden urge to enjoy a quality cup of coffee at home. But also that it encourages them to start when they have an idea. If you asked us 3 years ago if we would be where we were today, we would probably laugh. We started with 30 sales in an entire month and we have now had over 110k orders. It’s truly incredible what passion and a vision can accomplish with patience and hard work. The trial and error process, the failures, and the investments made back into the business have been worth it all,” reveals Abbey Scott Crowson.

Abbey and Mike are especially proud of the branding of their coffee bags that are undeniably catchy and distinct. The combination of exciting colors, patterns, and wild flavor profiles make people want to easily pick them up for a quick whiff. Each bag is uniquely designed to feature a one way air valve, keeping the coffee product fresh, yet still allowing potential clients the opportunity to capture their inviting scents. The Coffee Over Cardio® flavors are also unforgettable. Some of the most sought after ones are the Birthday Cake, Saturday Chocolate Donut, and Messy Bun, Cinnamon Bun Coffee, all of which are Keto-friendly and gluten-free. Each flavor is carefully made with natural extracts, keeping them sugar-free and free from artificial flavors.

This 2020, the Coffee Over Cardio® forecast is that they will reach more than $5 million in sales. In the next five years, Abbey and Mike aspire to break $20 million in e-commerce sales annually even without the help of retailers and reach 25k subscribers to expand their flavoured subscription box. In the coming years, the co-founders see their company expanding internationally, giving people from all over the world the exciting opportunity to enjoy their coffee.

