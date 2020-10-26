Vancouver, BC, Oct 26, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Couloir Capital Ltd. is pleased to announce the initiation of research coverage on Challenger Exploration Ltd. (ASX: CEL). The initial report is titled, “High-Grade Argentine Gold Project, Ecuadorian Project Next to 17-Million-Ounce Gold Deposit.”

About Challenger Exploration Ltd.

Challenger Exploration Ltd. is a precious metals explorer with a focus on gold and gold-copper projects in Latin America. The company’s flagship Hualilan Property is a gold exploration asset in the San Juan Province of Argentina which carries a non-compliant historical resource of 627,000 ounces at 13.7 g/t Au. The company also has the El Guayabo Project in Ecuador, which is less than 10 km from the 17-million-gold ounce Cangrejos Project.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm comprised of a team of veteran investment professionals dedicated to providing world-class opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors along with real and alternative asset classes and strategies. Couloir Capital Ltd. is affiliated with a registered securities dealer, Couloir Capital Securities Ltd., and an investment entity, the West Cirque Fund Limited Partnership.

