DataStax Astra Now Available on AWS, GCP, and Azure, Making It Easier for Developers to Build Multi-Cloud, Multi-Region Applications

Deloitte and Lending Club Among Enterprises Using DataStax to Deploy, Manage, and Scale Apache Cassandra™ in the Cloud

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DataStax today announced that enterprises and developers now have the freedom to run any Apache Cassandra™ workload, anywhere, at global-scale with DataStax Astra on Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure.

Astra enables users to rapidly build, deploy and easily manage multi-cloud, multi-region applications with a massively scalable Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS).

Delivering on the mission to connect every developer in the world to the power of Cassandra with the freedom to run their data in any cloud or on any device, DataStax extends the availability of Astra on major cloud platforms. Enterprises and developers can now take advantage of the NoOps, zero-downtime capabilities of Astra to build cloud-native apps quickly on any of the top three public clouds with zero lock-in and the ability to scale-out to the largest workloads.

“Astra is the only Cassandra solution that can be used across the three major clouds, providing enterprises and developers greater flexibility and more deployment options to run Cassandra workloads,” said Ed Anuff, Chief Product Officer at DataStax. “Our goal is to ensure enterprises and developers have the freedom of choice so they are successful building and future-proofing their cloud-native applications.”

DataStax Astra is Cassandra in the Cloud

DataStax Astra, built on Kubernetes, provides a simple experience for Cassandra deployment and application development. With self-service options, various learning resources, and developer-friendly APIs, Astra has removed the complexity from starting up and getting up to speed on Cassandra, the proven NoSQL, open-source database.

New Astra Features include:

Storage-Attached Indexing — Improved operations and data modeling, lowered barriers to NoSQL adoption, and a drastically improved developer experience for building Cassandra data models, slashing the time required upfront to plan out queries.

VPC Peering — Enhanced security and compliance with the ability to peer cloud VPC to an Astra cluster and maintain private communication between cloud-based apps and Astra.

Multi-Region — Runs a common instance of an application and/or data platform across two or more cloud provider geographic regions and makes applications resilient to a regional cloud outage. (e.g., due to wildfires or hurricanes)

Hear What Enterprises Have to Say

Lending Club has helped 2.5 million customers simplify their finances for over 10 years. “Our business needs a stable, cloud-native database that scales to our members’ needs,” said Sam Sgro, Chief Architect at Lending Club. “We leverage Cassandra and AWS to keep millions of data points accurate and available for our decisioning systems. We are very excited about DataStax Astra, delivering a NoOps experience on Cassandra and allowing us to effortlessly react to demand.”

Deloitte provides audit and assurance, tax, consulting, and risk and financial advisory services to a broad cross-section of the largest corporations and governmental agencies in the world. “DataStax Astra helps accelerate usage of Apache Cassandra,” said Ashwin Jaiprakash, Alliance Manager, Government and Public Sector at ‎Deloitte Consulting LLC. “As we continue to grow our Cassandra experience, Astra helps lower the barrier to entry and can allow developers to jump into working with Cassandra to build and deploy applications with ease.”

About DataStax

DataStax is the company behind the massively scalable, highly available, cloud-native NoSQL data platform built on Apache Cassandra™. DataStax gives developers and enterprises the freedom to run data in any cloud, Kubernetes, hybrid or bare metal at global scale with zero downtime and zero lock-in. More than 450 of the world’s leading enterprises including Capital One, Cisco, Comcast, Delta Airlines, Macy’s, McDonald’s, Safeway, Sony, and Walmart use DataStax to build transformational data architectures for real-world outcomes. For more, visit DataStax.com and @DataStax.

