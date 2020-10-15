Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of iHuman Inc.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as depositary bank for the NYSE-listed American Depositary Receipt program of iHuman Inc.

iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH) is a childhood edutainment company in China, with expertise in providing integrated products and services catering to the education demands for children mainly aged between three and eight. iHuman’s line-up of edutainment products and services include interactive and self-directed learning apps, as well as learning materials and smart learning devices.*

“We are very pleased to be appointed as depositary bank for iHuman’s NYSE-listed Level III American Depositary Receipt program,” said Daniel Clark, Global Head of Depositary Receipts at Deutsche Bank. “We look forward to providing dedicated client service and investor relations support to help drive the program’s future success.”

In addition to specializing in administering cross-border equity structures such as New York Shares and American and Global Depositary Receipts, Deutsche Bank provides corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds and supranational agencies around the world with trustee, agency, escrow and related services. Deutsche Bank offers a very broad range of services for diverse products, from complex securitizations and project finance to syndicated loans, debt exchanges and restructurings.

* This information was provided by iHuman Inc. (October 2020).

Depositary Receipt Information Country China (Cayman Islands incorporated) Custodian Bank Deutsche Bank AG, Hong Kong Branch Effective Date October 8, 2020 Level III ADR CUSIP 45175B 109 ISIN US45175B1098 Symbol IH Exchange NYSE Current Ratio 1 ADS: 5 Class A Ordinary Shares Eligibility DTC

Depositary Receipt Contacts Head of Depositary Receipts New Business Development Daniel Clark William Ng Tel: +1 212 250 3547 Tel: +852 2203 7889 www.adr.db.com Markets Distribution adr@db.com London Tel: +44 (0) 20 7547 6500 gtb.db.com New York Tel: +1 212 250 9100 Hong Kong Tel: +852 2203 7854

Deutsche Bank provides commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals. Deutsche Bank is Germany’s leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

