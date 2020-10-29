DGTL Secures $500,000 USD SaaS Contract with Global Leader in Consumer E-Com

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – October 29, 2020) – DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (“DGTL” or the “Company“) reports that its wholly owned subsidiary, Hashoff LLC, has signed a new twelve (12) month SaaS (software-as-a-service) licensing agreement with one of the largest consumer apparel e-commerce companies in the world. The one-year service agreement was executed directly with this new client and includes monthly software licensing fees with a minimum accumulative value in excess of $500,000 USD.

Hashoff’s newest major client is an international leader in the online retail of consumer apparel brands. The new client company is currently operating in over 230 countries, and regions, worldwide with dedicated e-commerce platforms in; the United States, Spain, France, Russia, Germany, Italy, Australia and the Middle East. According to a Brandz™ market research report, this newest client was ranked fifteenth (15th) on a “Top 50 Global Brand Builders” list, with 2019 FYE sales revenue estimated at over $30 Billion.

Phil Frank, acting CRO of Hashoff LLC, reports “we are excited to add one of the largest consumer apparel focused e-commerce properties in the world to our growing client portfolio. We feel that the D2C e-commerce space is ideal for publisher-led marketing initiatives. Research shows that activating freelance microbloggers, and social media publishers, throughout the buying process, is an increasingly effective method for driving new customer acquisitions, referrals, active engagement, and purchasing behaviors.”

This is the fifth (5th) announcement of a major new Hashoff customer in as many weeks. Major accounts added this month include global leaders in the; online sports fantasy gambling, QSR (quick-service-restaurant) delivery mobile application, online EDU (education) and e-sports marketing sectors. DGTL anticipates more reports of new customer acquisitions, and revenue generation, within the coming months.

HASHOFF LLC

Hashoff is an enterprise level self-service CaaS (content-as-a-service) built on proprietary Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI-ML) technology. Hashoff’s AI-ML platform functions as a full-service content management system, and is designed to empower global brands by identifying, optimizing, engaging, managing, and tracking, top-ranked digital content publishers, for localized brand marketing campaigns. Hashoff is fully commercialized and currently serves numerous global brands by providing direct access to the global gig-economy of over 140 million freelance content creators.

For an investor video on Hashoff LLC please visit; https://dgtlinc.com/hashoff.

Hashoff’s customer portfolio includes large multinational corporations (MNCs) in a range of key growth categories. Global consumer packaged goods customers include Anheuser Busch-InBev, Nestle, Post Holdings, Danone and Keurig-Dr. Pepper, etc. Retail brand clients include Dunkin Brands, The Container Store, TJ Maxx, Ulta Beauty and Pizza Hut, etc. Clients in the Arts and Entertainment sector include Live Nation, The CW and Scribd, etc. Finally, healthcare sector clients include Syneos Health and Novartis.1

Hashoff LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of DGTL Holdings Inc.

DGTL HOLDINGS INC.

DGTL Holdings Inc. acquires and accelerates innovative and disruptive digital media and advertising technology companies, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies via a blend of unique capitalization structures.

Current and past customers.



