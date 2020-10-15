Earthasia International Holdings Ltd. Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQX Best Market

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2020 / Earthasia International Holdings Ltd. (the “Company”) (“Earthasia”) (HKG:6128)(OTCQX:ETIHY), is pleased to announce that the Company begins trading on the OTCQX Best Market today under the symbol “ETIHY.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com. Earthasia common shares will continue to trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the listing HKG: 6128.

“We are pleased to be trading on the OTCQX, which will enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors.” said Chan Yick Yan Andross, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Earthasia International Holdings Ltd. “In conjunction with our Hong Kong listing, we can now reach pools of capital in the world’s two largest economies, while also raising the profile of our graphene business as electric vehicle sales surge in the U.S.”

The OTCQX Best Market is OTC Markets Group’s premier market for established, investor-focused, U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, be current in their disclosure, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction.

About Earthasia International Holdings Ltd.

Earthasia International Holdings Ltd. is a publicly traded company, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the OTCQX Best Market. Based in the People’s Republic of China (PRC), and strategically located near the largest supply source of high quality natural graphite anywhere in the world, the Company is a leading supplier of graphene products. Earthasia owns 25 patents in the PRC, including products, production methods, machinery design, and environmental protection. The Company’s spherical graphite is an essential anode material for lithium-ion batteries.

