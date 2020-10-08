EightOneEight Management Partners Reggie Gooden and Josh Martin Named Hollywood Reporter Power Business Managers

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Business management firm EightOneEight Management announced today that two of its Partners, Josh Martin and Reggie Gooden, have been named in The Hollywood Reporter’s 2020 list of ‘Power Business Managers.’ The annual list, published today, profiles the “top financial gurus in the entertainment industry.” The Hollywood Reporter editor Ashley Cullins explains, “while most of the entertainment industry has been standing still during the pandemic, its money mavens are as busy as ever as clients use the downtime to reassess financial priorities.”

“Gooden and Martin joined forces with [Justin] Stiegemeyer in 2018, bringing with them a roster of around 20 clients who span the digital and music industries, like singer-song-writer Cory Henry,” the feature reports. “The firm, which counts Ashley Benson, Bella Thorne and Taylor Kitsch as clients, has a knack for working with young Hollywood but also knows how to handle the finances of industry stalwarts like Benicio del Toro and Lisa Marie Presley.”

Gooden, with 22 years of business experience in finance, accounting and entertainment, began his career in entertainment as a performer and music producer. He spent the early part of his career at Sony Music Studios in New York. Gooden has produced several projects for hip-hop artists, and he ran an independent record label. After two decades in the accounting profession, Gooden moved from Baltimore to Los Angeles to focus his practice on business management for entertainment professionals.

Prior to joining EightOneEight Management, Martin worked for a top 10 national accounting firm, where he earned his CPA designation. He has consulted clients with varying degrees of size and complexity, including large corporations, partnerships, and their respective owners. Martin has provided value added services to a diverse group of clients in a multitude of industries and specialty niche markets.

Martin and Gooden share a passion for the entertainment business and the creatives it includes. They are both gifted connectors and lifelong entrepreneurs. The two of them devote their efforts towards ensuring their clients have the most productive and rewarding careers possible.

In the busy world of entertainment, creatives require as much time and resources as possible to devote to their work. EightOneEight Management alleviates its clients from the day-to-day administration of their business affairs to focus on what they do best. While accounting and finance is its core service, business management goes beyond just monitoring the numbers. The firm’s professionals provide concierge services such as contract management, income and expense tracking and quarterbacking long-term life, health and financial objectives.

