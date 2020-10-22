Emburse Wins IDC SaaS CSAT Award for Travel and Expense

Global expense and AP technology leader recognized by its customers for excellence across 32 key metrics

LOS ANGELES & PORTLAND, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Emburse, a global leader in expense management and accounts payable automation solutions, has been awarded IDC’s SaaS Award for CSAT (customer satisfaction), in the Travel and Expense category.

IDC’s customer satisfaction award program, the IDC SaaS & Cloud CSAT Awards, recognizes leading vendors in each application market who receive the highest customer satisfaction scores based on IDC’s SaaSPath and Industry CloudPath surveys. SaaSPath and Industry CloudPath are global surveys that in combination cover approximately 4,000 organizations across all geographic regions and company sizes, where customers are asked to rate their vendor on more than two dozen different customer satisfaction metrics.

“Emburse is a customer-first company, and the mindset across the organization is to create products and services that provide the most business value and best possible user experience,” said Eric Friedrichsen, chief executive officer at Emburse. “We see the results of these efforts every day in our customer feedback, and it’s incredibly gratifying for this to be recognized by an organization as well respected as IDC. This award is dedicated to the hard work and commitment across our entire team, from the designers and engineers who enable us to maintain our rapid innovation, to the customer success and support teams who help deliver a superior experience.”

“IDC collected and analyzed customer satisfaction scores for more than 200 software providers across 15 different enterprise application markets,” said Eric Newmark, program vice president – SaaS, Enterprise Apps, Industry Cloud, and Digital Commerce at IDC. “Customers rated their SaaS provider on more than two dozen metrics, including categories like ease of use, functionality, customer support, and user experience. Emburse scored very highly within the Travel and Expense market and should be very proud of this achievement.”

Read more about IDC’s assessment of Emburse’s solutions here.

About Emburse

Emburse humanizes work by empowering business travelers, finance professionals and CFOs to eliminate manual, time-consuming tasks so they can focus on what matters most.

Emburse brings together some of the world’s most powerful and trusted expense and AP automation solutions, including Abacus, Captio, Certify, Chrome River, Nexonia and Tallie. The company’s innovative offerings, which are uniquely tailored for specific industries, company sizes, and geographies, are trusted by more than 4.5 million users in more than 120 countries.

Over 14,000 customers, from start-ups to global enterprises, including Boot Barn, Grant Thornton, Telefónica, Lufthansa Systems, and Toyota rely on Emburse to make faster, smarter decisions, empower business travelers to recapture lost nights and weekends spent doing tedious expense management, and help make users’ lives – and their businesses – better.

For more information on Emburse, visit emburse.com, call 877-EMBURSE, or follow the organization’s social channels at @emburse.

