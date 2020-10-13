Florida First Capital Finishes FY 2020 as America’s #1 SBA 504 Lender

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Florida First Capital Finance Corporation is pleased to announce the company not only remained Florida’s #1 Small Business Administration (SBA) lender for the 5th year in a row, but is now the #1 SBA 504 lender in the nation.

Florida First Capital is a multi-state nonprofit Certified Development Company (CDC) licensed and regulated by the SBA to provide SBA 504 loan financing to growing and expanding small businesses in Florida and Alabama and South Georgia dba First Capital Finance.

The SBA 504 Loan Program provides up to 90% commercial financing at below-market, fixed interest rates (currently under 3%) and repayment terms up to 25 years. Loan funds may be used to purchase major fixed assets, such as owner-occupied commercial real estate and/or heavy duty machinery and equipment. Small business owners can also refinance existing commercial mortgages and other business debt under the 504 Loan Program with or without a cash-out option.

According to SBA data for FY 2020, Florida First Capital/First Capital Finance produced 362 SBA 504 loan authorizations resulting in $773,363,250 in total project financing with an estimated 3,430 jobs created/retained, earning the company the top SBA 504 lender spot in the nation.

The company is also the top 504 loan producer in the SBA’s Region IV area of operation, serving Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee and the #1 national producer of SBA 504 refinance loans.

“ Our continued success is the direct result of the unwavering commitment and hard work of our entire professional lending team and volunteer Board of Directors,” said Todd Kocourek, President and CEO of Florida First Capital/First Capital Finance. “ Helping small businesses grow their local economies and create jobs is reward enough, but we appreciate the recognition!”

At Florida First Capital, helping small business owners achieve their dreams is personal. It’s been our mission for over 37 years and growing.

For more information about SBA 504 loans in Alabama, Florida or South Georgia, contact a Florida First Capital Loan Officer or email us at info@ffcfc.com. Phone: 850.681.3601 or toll-free at 800.504.LOAN. Website: www.ffcfc.com.

