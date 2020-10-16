FRMO Corp. Announces First Quarter Results, Conference Call, and Continued Cryptocurrency Mining Activities

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FRMO Corp. (the “Company” or “FRMO”) (OTC Pink: FRMO) today reported its financial results for the 2021 first quarter, ended August 31, 2020 (May fiscal year).

Financial Highlights

FRMO’s book value as of August 31, 2020 was $160.6 million ($3.65 per share on a fully diluted basis), including $44.4 million of non-controlling interests. This compares with book value at the prior fiscal year ended May 31, 2020 of $161.9 million ($3.68 per share), including $46.9 million of non-controlling interests. Current assets, comprised primarily of cash and equivalents and equity securities, amounted to $100.3 million as of August 31, 2020, and $104.8 million as of May 31, 2020. Total liabilities were $12.5 million as of August 31, 2020, and $11.8 million as of May 31, 2020, comprised primarily of securities sold, not yet purchased and deferred taxes.

FRMO’s net income (loss) attributable to the Company for the quarter ended August 31, 2020 was $182,241, or $0.00 per share, compared to $(218,862), or $(0.00) per share for the quarter ended August 31, 2019.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2021, comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the Company was $182,241 compared to $(218,862) in the prior year.

FRMO’s net income (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities net of taxes for the three months ended August 31, 2020 was $2,229,447 ($0.05 per diluted share) compared to $(45,884) ($(0.00) per diluted share) for the three months ended August 31, 2019. Net income (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gains (losses) from equity securities net of taxes is a measure not based on GAAP and is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in “Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures” at the end of this release.

As of August 31, 2020 and May 31, 2020, the Company held a 20.33% and 19.23% equity interest in Horizon Kinetics Hard Assets LLC (“HKHA”), a company formed by Horizon Kinetics LLC and certain officers, principal stockholders and directors of FRMO Corp. (“the Company”). Due to the common control and ownership between HKHA and the Company’s principal stockholders and directors, HKHA has been consolidated within the Company’s financial statements. The noncontrolling interest of 79.67% and 80.77% in HKHA has been eliminated from results of operations for the periods ended August 31, 2020 and May 31, 2020.

Further details are available in the Company’s Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter ended August 31, 2020. These statements have been filed on the OTC Markets Group Disclosure and News Services, which may be accessed at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FRMO/filings. These documents are also available on the FRMO website at www.frmocorp.com.

Cryptocurrency Mining

FRMO continues to build its inventory of cryptocurrency mining equipment, with a purchase of 90 Bitmain S19 95 TH/S bitcoin miners expected to be put into service this month. In the aggregate, these newly acquired miners will produce an operating hashrate of 8.55 petahash per second (PH/S) and will operate with an energy efficiency of 34.5 ± 5% joules per terahash (J/TH). This is in addition to FRM0’s pre-existing bitcoin operating hashrate of approximately 13 PH/S, now bringing the Company’s total bitcoin operating hashrate to 21.55 PH/S.

Conference Call

Murray Stahl, Chairman and CEO, and Steven Bregman, President and CFO, will host a conference call on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 4:15 p.m. ET. Only questions submitted to info@frmocorp.com before 1:00 p.m. on the day of the call will be considered. The call can be accessed by dialing 800-353-6461 (domestic toll free), or +1 334-323-0501 (international toll) and entering the following conference ID: 1236365. A replay will be available from 7:15 p.m. on the day of the teleconference until November 19, 2020. To listen to the archived call, dial 888-203-1112 (domestic toll free) or +1 719-457-0820 (international toll), and enter conference ID number 1236365.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
August 31, May 31,

2020

2020

(Unaudited)
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

36,328

$

38,443

Equity securities, at fair value

 

62,254

 

63,836

Other current assets

 

1,672

 

2,536

Total Current Assets

 

100,254

 

104,815

Investment in limited partnerships and other equity investments, at fair value

 

43,886

 

40,898

Investments in securities exchanges

 

5,061

 

5,061

Other assets

 

2,343

 

1,807

Investment in Horizon Kinetics LLC

 

11,414

 

10,876

Participation in Horizon Kinetics LLC revenue stream

 

10,200

 

10,200

Total Assets

$

173,158

$

173,657

 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Current Liabilities:
Securities sold, not yet purchased

$

5,345

$

4,136

Other current liabilities

 

234

 

185

Total Current Liabilities

 

5,579

 

4,321

Deferred Tax Liability

 

6,208

 

6,701

Mortgage payable

 

752

 

751

Total Liabilities

 

12,539

 

11,773

 
Stockholders’ Equity:
Stockholders’ Equity Attributable to the Company

 

116,216

 

114,993

Noncontrolling interests

 

44,403

 

46,891

Total Stockholders’ Equity

 

160,619

 

161,884

 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

$

173,158

$

173,657

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(amounts in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
August 31, August 31,

2020

2019

(Unaudited)
Revenue:
Consultancy and advisory fees

$

438

 

$

532

 

Equity earnings (loss) from partnerships and limited liability companies

 

651

 

 

1,316

 

Unrealized gains (losses) from investments recorded at fair value

 

2,903

 

 

(1,381

)

Other

 

(1,362

)

 

392

 

Total revenue before unrealized losses from equity securities

 

2,630

 

 

859

 

Unrealized losses from equity securities recorded at fair value

 

(5,858

)

 

(4,847

)

Total Revenue

 

(3,228

)

 

(3,988

)

Total Expenses

 

414

 

 

350

 

 
Loss from Operations

 

(3,642

)

 

(4,338

)

Provision for Income Taxes

 

630

 

 

1,233

 

Net Loss

 

(4,272

)

 

(5,571

)

Less net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

(4,454

)

 

(5,352

)

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to FRMO Corporation

$

182

 

$

(219

)

 
Diluted Net Income (Loss) per Common Share

$

0.00

 

$

(0.00

)

 
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding
Basic

 

44,032,781

 

 

43,983,335

 

Diluted

 

44,033,825

 

43,983,335

About FRMO Corp.

FRMO Corp. invests in and receives revenues based upon consulting and advisory fee interests in the asset management sector.

FRMO had 44,032,781 shares of common stock outstanding as of August 31, 2020.

For more information, visit our website at www.frmocorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,” “expect” and “anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, the general economics of the financial industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market.

Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports as filed on our website www.frmocorp.com and on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FRMO/filings.

Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

Net income (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities is net income (loss) attributable to the Company exclusive of unrealized gains or losses from equity securities, net of tax. Net income (loss) attributable to the Company is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to net income (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities.

Management uses net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities, along with other measures, to gauge the Company’s performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including unrealized gains (losses) from equity securities, which may vary significantly between periods. Net income (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities are provided as supplemental information, and are not a substitute for net income (loss) attributable to the Company and do not reflect the Company’s overall profitability.

The following table reconciles the net income (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities to net income (loss) attributable to the Company for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
August 31, 2020 August 31, 2019
(Unaudited) (Unaudited)
 
Amount Diluted earnings per common share Amount Diluted earnings per common share
(000’s except per common share amounts and percentages)
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company Excluding the Effect of Unrealized Loss from Equity Securities and Diluted Earnings per Common Share Reconciliation:
 
Net income (loss) attributable to the Company

$

182

 

$

0.00

 

$

(219

)

$

0.00

 

 
Unrealized loss from equity securities

 

(5,858

)

 

(4,847

)

Unrealized loss from equity securities attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

(3,910

)

 

(5,348

)

Unrealized (loss) gain from equity securities attributable to the Company

 

(1,948

)

 

501

 

Tax benefit on unrealized (loss) gain from equity securities attributable to the company

 

(99

)

 

(675

)

Unrealized loss from equity securities attributable to the Company, net of taxes

 

(2,047

)

$

(0.05

)

 

(174

)

$

(0.00

)

 
Net income (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized loss from equity securities

$

2,229

 

$

0.05

 

$

(45

)

$

(0.00

)

 
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

 

44,033,825

 

 

43,983,335

 

 

Contacts

Thérèse Byars

Corporate Secretary

Email: tbyars@frmocorp.com
Telephone: 646-495-7337

www.frmocorp.com

More Stories

Ventas Life Science and Healthcare Real Estate Fund Acquires Trophy Life Science Portfolio in South San Francisco for $1.0 Billion

GM Financial to Release Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results

INTRUSION Announces Completion of Follow-on Public Offering

Grid Dynamics Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Intellipharmaceutics Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

You may have missed

Ventas Life Science and Healthcare Real Estate Fund Acquires Trophy Life Science Portfolio in South San Francisco for $1.0 Billion

FRMO Corp. Announces First Quarter Results, Conference Call, and Continued Cryptocurrency Mining Activities

GM Financial to Release Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results

INTRUSION Announces Completion of Follow-on Public Offering

Grid Dynamics Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

error: Content is protected !!