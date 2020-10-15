Graphite One Purchases Net Smelter Production Royalty

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2020 / Graphite One Inc. (TSXV:GPH)(OTCQB:GPHOF) (“Graphite One” or the “Company”) announces the purchase of a net smelter production royalty.

PURCHASE OF NET SMELTER PRODUCTION ROYALTY

On October 13, 2020, the Company entered into an agreement (the “NSR Purchase Agreement“) to acquire a 2% net smelter production royalty (NSR) against certain claims that are held by the Company, and which make up a part of the Company’s Graphite Creek Project in Alaska. Under terms of the NSR Purchase Agreement, the Company will issue 2,500,000 common shares at a price of CA$0.40 and 2,500,000 common share purchase warrants, with an exercise price of CA$0.50 and a term of five years, all subject to TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV“) approval. The warrants include an accelerated exercise clause whereby, in the event the Company’s common shares trade at a volume of CA$0.65 or more on the TSXV or the Toronto Stock Exchange (if so listed at such time) for 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may, at its option, issue a press release and a notice to the warrant holder for the expiry of the warrants on the date that is 45 days from the press release and notice and the warrant holder may exercise the warrants during this 45 day period but no later than the expiry date. The NSR applied to future production from 28 Alaska state claims owned by the Company. The Company’s option to purchase the NSR expires January 24, 2021.

“We anticipate that our purchase of the Net Smelter Royalty will have a positive impact on our IRR and NPV, which will be reflected in the financial projections of our Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS),” said Anthony Huston, CEO of Graphite One, “and we appreciate the vote of confidence sent by making this purchase a share-based transaction.” The Company anticipates completion of the PFS during the first half of 2021.

About Graphite One Inc.

GRAPHITE ONE INC. (GPH: TSX-V; GPHOF: OTCQB) continues to develop its Graphite One Project (the “Project”), whereby the Company could potentially become an American producer of high grade Coated Spherical Graphite (“CSG”) that is integrated with a domestic graphite resource. The Project is proposed as a vertically integrated enterprise to mine, process and manufacture high grade CSG primarily for the lithium-ion electric vehicle battery market. As set forth in the Company’s Preliminary Economic Assessment, potential graphite mineralization mined from the Company’s Graphite Creek Property, is expected to be processed into concentrate at a graphite processing plant. The proposed processing plant would be located on the Graphite Creek Property situated on the Seward Peninsula about 60 kilometers north of Nome, Alaska. CSG and other value-added graphite products, would likely be manufactured from the concentrate at the Company’s proposed graphite product manufacturing facility, the location of which is the subject of further study and analysis. The Company intends to make a production decision on the Project once a feasibility study is completed.

