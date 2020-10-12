IDC MarketScape Names Accenture a Leader in Managed Security Services

Accenture Security recognized for its global, comprehensive, and scalable portfolio of services

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been positioned as a Leader in the latest IDC MarketScape analysis of managed security services (MSS) providers.

The report — “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed Security Services 2020 Vendor Assessment” (Doc #US46235320, September 2020) — offers an assessment of 17 service providers of MSS, analyzing quantitative and qualitative characteristics that define current market demands and expected buyer needs.

The IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors or industry-specific vendors can be meaningfully compared.

Among Accenture’s notable strengths the report cites are:

the company’s ability to complement the MSS with a breadth of services such as incident response, threat hunting, forensics, strategy and planning, data security, IoT/OT security, cloud security, governance, and risk;

its advanced services such as threat intelligence, malware analysis, and technical forensic platform capabilities;

its ability to provide a clear understanding of the client’s business operations across the entire value chain and its detailed understanding of the infrastructure — internally and how the organization interacts with external entities;

its focus on working closely across the business to manage security risks within MSS, and its ability to understand its clients’ business, regulatory and technical issues; and

its innovate technology, including advanced analytics to improve automation techniques within its platform.

The report notes that “midsize to large organizations with global operations in verticals that need tailored or industry-focused security solutions” should consider partnering with Accenture. Earlier this year, Accenture acquired Symantec’s Cyber Security Services business, making it one of the leading global providers of MSS and further enhancing its ability to provide tailored, industry-specific security solutions.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape for the strength in our global managed security services strategy,” said Harpreet Sidhu, who leads Accenture’s Managed Security Services globally. “We have made significant investments in our people and proprietary technology to expand our MSS portfolio over the past year to offer clients a customized approach and solutions that fit their specific needs. Furthermore, we have additional plans to transform the MSS market that will help organizations secure their broader ecosystems. The IDC MarketScape report analysis shows that our tailored approach and dedication to expanding our business and investing in our team of experts is valued and a key differentiator for our clients.”

Martha Vazquez, a senior research analyst for infrastructure services at IDC, said, “Organizations have difficulty managing and monitoring the constant flow of cyber threats due to a lack of security expertise and disorganization of the tools they’ve already acquired. Managed security service providers like Accenture are finding new and unique ways to service organizations in a way that arms them with the necessary knowledge, detection and response services, as well as the scalability needed to protect their entire business from the always-evolving cyber threat landscape.”

In addition to being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape, Accenture was recently positioned as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: European Managed Security Services Providers, Q3 2020 and as one of the Leaders in the IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific Managed Security Services 2020 Vendor Assessment.

More information about Accenture’s Managed Security Services business and its position in the IDC MarketScape report can be found here.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

