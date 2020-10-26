IP Infusion Launches Universal SD-Edge for WAN Edge, Powered by AT&T’s DANOS-Vyatta Edition

Disaggregated platform delivers highest performance with low TCO and VNF support

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IP Infusion, a leading provider of network disaggregation solutions for telecom and data communications operators, today introduced the Universal SD-Edge solution to offer next generation of uCPE solutions at the WAN Edge for connecting distributed branches and Enterprises to hybrid cloud environments.

Along with global 24/7 support, IP Infusion offers a fully validated and packaged solution which includes the DANOS-Vyatta edition (DVe) network operating system and off-the-shelf x86 platforms. White box platforms from Silicom are the first in a growing list of Universal Customer Premise Equipment (uCPE) offerings.

IP Infusion is collaborating with industry-leading ecosystem partners to provide best-in-class virtual network functions (VNF). Universal SD-Edge, part of the IP Infusion’s Open SD-Edge platform, gives Enterprises and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) the increased agility to add new services and lower operational costs. New services can be deployed quickly by onboarding third-party VNFs such as Firewall, SD-WAN, and WAN optimization.

The Universal SD-Edge platform is built upon the DANOS-Vyatta edition network operating system (NOS). The DANOS-Vyatta edition is based on the Linux Foundation DANOS open source NOS, the first open source, carrier-targeted NOS. AT&T has broadly deployed DANOS-Vyatta edition across multiple white box use cases in fixed and mobile networks.

Under the agreement with AT&T, IP Infusion is the value-added integrator of DANOS-Vyatta edition and has the rights to sell DANOS-Vyatta edition as a commercial solution and provide ongoing support for carrier customers who need additional integration expertise. It also provides the flexibility for users to choose from multiple hardware vendors.

Key differentiators of the Open SD-Edge platform include:

Truly open architecture featuring DANOS-Vyatta edition open source-based software and best-of-breed Open Hardware (White box uCPE) delivers line rate throughput and lowers total cost of ownership .

featuring DANOS-Vyatta edition open source-based software and best-of-breed Open Hardware (White box uCPE) delivers line rate throughput and lowers total cost of ownership A virtualization platform with built-in routing, security functions and a common abstraction layer with support for hardware offloads and software data plane to enable operators to quickly ramp up new services and revenue.

with built-in routing, security functions and a common abstraction layer with support for hardware offloads and software data plane to enable operators to quickly ramp up new services and revenue. Fully managed NFV infrastructure platform offering choice of uCPE hardware and, best-in-class VNFs. Complete VNF life cycle management solves operator pain points to deploy new on-demand services by integrating with MSP’s MANO system.

“uCPE is quickly changing the way we create and deliver networking and connectivity services. With the Open SD-Edge platform, we bring NFV principles to the customer premise, enabling our customers to reduce costs by centralizing their management and consolidating hardware appliances onto a single general-purpose white box,” said Atsushi Ogata, CEO and President of IP Infusion. “In moving from closed, hardware-centric appliances to the disaggregated platform, Enterprises and service providers can generate new revenue by deploying on-demand subscription-based services.”

Industry Support:

“With IP Infusion as our partner for developing complete solutions which leverage AT&T’s DANOS-Vyatta edition on Silicom’s hardware, our platform’s flexible capabilities combined with the DANOS community creates the perfect storm for companies looking to deploy new services faster and at less cost.” — Elad Blatt, Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer, Silicom

“KGPCo is partnering with IP Infusion to commercialize their new uCPE solution for Open and Secure WAN connectivity. KGPCo’s customers can leverage a carrier certified solution, which will enable them to accelerate their ability to offer virtualized network services to their Enterprise customers.” — Trevor Putrah, President, KGPCo.

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion enables disaggregated networking solutions for carriers, service providers and data center operators. We provide network OS solutions for today’s networks to allow network operators to reduce network costs, increase flexibility, and to deploy new features and services quickly. IP Infusion is an integrator and customer service provider for DANOS-Vyatta edition, as well as a provider of the OcNOS® and ZebOS® network operating systems to our more than 300 customers. IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.ipinfusion.com

IP Infusion, ZebOS, VirNOS and OcNOS are trademarks or registered trademarks of IP Infusion. ACCESS is registered trademarks or trademarks of ACCESS CO., LTD. in the United States, Japan and/or other countries. Northforge Innovations is a registered trademark of Northforge Innovations, Inc.

