JCB and NTT Com to Demonstrate Multifunctional Mobile Wallet App

TOKYO, Oct 8, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – JCB Co., Ltd., Japan’s only international payment brand, and NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the ICT solutions and international communications business within the NTT Group, announced today that they will conduct a demonstration test for JCB Mobile Wallet (tentative name), a one-of-a-kind feature[1] that guarantees the original foreign currency exchange rates for a certain period. JCB and NTT Com personnel will participate in the test, which will be conducted until the end of November, prior to the scheduled launch of commercial services in Japan and other Asian markets next year.

JCB Mobile Wallet (tentative name)

The multifunctional app, which enables users to instantly create JCB brand virtual prepaid cards, provides a range of useful services, including cashless payments, mobile remittances, account settings and map-based searches for JCB merchants, for the convenience of international students, businesspeople and international residents in Japan. Features include:

– Multi-Currency

Users can exchange home currency to 22 other currencies, with the choice of either a real-time rate or a guaranteed period rate. Guaranteed period rates are a one-of-a-kind feature. Any currency not used within fourteen days is exchanged back at the original rate.

– Multi-Account

Multiple sub-accounts are offered for families and businesses. For example, a parent could charge up the sub-account of a child studying abroad with money whenever needed, 24/7. For corporate accounts, companies can easily manage the balance of sub-accounts when employees travel overseas on business.

– Multi-Service

Many useful services are bundled with the app, such as reserving restaurants and taxis.

The demonstration will be used to confirm the functionality and practicality of the app’s user interface and user experience for various functions and services developed by JCB and NTT Com. It will also test NTT Com’s system for the Home Currency Anywhere®[2], which manages rate-guaranteed foreign currency information[3] comprehensively and quickly by leveraging NTT Com’s API Gateway as a Service[4] to centrally manage the APIs of Home Currency Anywhere® and other services.

The new app will be compatible with mobile contactless payment systems and other payment environments in many countries and regions using Near Field Communication[5], QR codes and linkage to credit cards.

In the future, expanded functionality will be realized through the planned incorporation of NTT Com’s Wallet Exchange®[6] service to enable online transfer and management of electronic money in various currencies. Also, the measures will be incorporated to ensure that JCB Mobile Wallet offers robust security for customer transactions.

[1] According to research by JCB and NTT Com.

[2] Home Currency Anywhere® is a service provided by NTT Com that distributes information about rate-guaranteed foreign exchanges and transactions through a secure environment. Foreign exchange rates guaranteed for a certain period of time enable end users, such as travelers, businesspeople and overseas residents, to exchange currencies without having to worry about fluctuating rates. Please see https://www.ntt.com/en/about-us/press-releases/news/article/2019/1112.html.

[3] Foreign currency exchange based on foreign exchange rates will be carried out by NTT Com’s partner company M-DAQ Pte. LTD. Please see https://www.m-daq.com/.

[4] API Gateway as a Service centrally manages API connections with other services for quick and easy deployment across API connections and data formats of each service. Please see https://www.ntt.com/en/about-us/press-releases/news/article/2017/0614.html.

[5] Near Field Communications (NFC) is an international standard wireless communication technology, defined by ISO as a non-contact IC card interface standard, for wireless connection with NFC-equipped mobile phones or NFC-compatible credit cards over short distances of a few centimeters.

[6] Wallet Exchange® is an NTT Com online service that uses Home Currency Anywhere® to charge electronic money accounts with various currencies. A user can convert their electronic money from home currency into foreign-currency in overseas travel destinations, and later can reconvert any unused e-money back into the home currency at the original rate within 14 days.

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes 34 million merchants in the world. JCB cards are now issued in 24 countries and territories with more than 140 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/

About NTT Communications

NTT Communications solves the world’s technology challenges by helping enterprises overcome complexity and risk in their ICT environments with managed IT infrastructure solutions. These solutions are backed by our worldwide infrastructure, including industry leading, global tier-1 public and private networks reaching over 190 countries/regions, and more than 500,000m2 of the world’s most advanced data center facilities. Our global professional services teams provide consultation and architecture for the resiliency and security required for your business success, and our scale and global capabilities in technology world are unsurpassed. Combined with NTT Ltd., NTT Data, and NTT DOCOMO, we are NTT Group.

– Website: www.ntt.com

– Twitter: https://twitter.com/nttcom

– Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nttcomtv

– LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ntt-communications

Media inquiries

Kumiko Kida, Ayaka Nakajima

Corporate Communications

JCB Co., Ltd.

+81-3-5778-8353

jcb-pr@jcb.co.jp

Masaki Nomoto, Aoi Funagoshi

Public Relations, Corporate Planning

NTT Communications

+81-3-6700-4010

pr-cp@ntt.com

Copyright 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com