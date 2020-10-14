KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to American Credit Acceptance Receivables Trust 2020-4

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to six classes of American Credit Acceptance Receivables Trust 2020-4 (“ACAR 2020-4”), an auto loan ABS transaction. ACAR 2020-4 will issue six classes of notes totaling $400.00 million that are collateralized by a pool of retail automobile contracts, made to subprime obligors and secured by new and used automobiles and motorcycles. The structure and collateral for ACAR 2020-4 are generally similar with the previous ACAR 2020-3 transaction.

The transaction has initial hard credit enhancement levels of 61.90% for the Class A Notes through 13.45% for the Class F Notes. Credit enhancement consists of excess spread, overcollateralization, subordination (except for the Class F Notes) and a reserve account funded at closing.

American Credit Acceptance, LLC (“ACA” or the “Company”) issued its first securitization in October 2011 and since then has issued 31 additional transactions in the total amount of approximately $7.6 billion. ACA is a subprime auto finance company that has been under current ownership since 2007. ACA originates loans through two marketing platforms, “Tier 1” and “Tier 2”, which represent 62.00% and 38.00% of the pool as of the statistical cut-off date, respectively. The platforms are focused on purchasing contracts from franchised and independent automobile and motorcycle dealers.

The financial impact of COVID-19 has resulted in an economic slowdown and high unemployment, which can adversely impact the performance of the subject pool and auto loans in general. In considering this risk, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) applied additional stress scenarios by increasing its expected base case gross charge-off assumptions for this transaction. The assumption increase was derived from KBRA’s analysis of the relationship between the historical unemployment rate and annualized gross loss rates through the 2008-2009 financial crisis for different types of lending products. The increase in loss assumptions also incorporated an analysis of the recent performance of loans enrolled in the Company’s extension program and the performance of these loans when the temporary relief expired.

KBRA applied its Global Auto Loan ABS methodology and its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool, the proposed capital structure and ACA’s historical static pool data. KBRA also conducted an operational assessment on the originator and servicer, as well as a review of the transaction’s legal structure and transaction documents. KBRA will also review the operative agreements and legal opinions for the transaction prior to closing.

Click here to view the report.

