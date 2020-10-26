NEC and Realeyes Jointly Develop Emotion Analysis Service in Support of Video Communications

TOKYO, Oct 26, 2020 – (JCN Newswire) – NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) and Realeyes have jointly developed a new emotion analysis service that combines NEC’s biometric identification and video analytics technologies with Realeyes’ emotion analysis technology. This is part of a collaboration announced in July 2020, and NEC will launch this service in January 2021. NEC aims to capture top share of the global emotion analysis service market, which is estimated to be worth 360 billion yen (3.4 billion USD)(1).

Due to the impact of COVID-19, video communications have become more common in our daily lives. However, there are many challenges to non-face-to-face communications, such as understanding the intent of other parties and fully grasping their reactions. As a result, user stress is becoming a more important issue.

The new service works in coordination with video communication tools on PCs and smartphones to analyze user emotions from their facial expressions, only with their full consent(2) and due consideration for privacy.

Realeyes’ emotion analysis technology, which has been deployed for more than 180 customers worldwide, analyzes user interest and attention based on video communication. Results become available on an Analysis Dashboard almost instantly, and users can review and share results as needed.

This makes it possible to immediately grasp and detect areas of uncertainty in communication, even if participants are not meeting each other directly. Even in real-time interactions, the technology signals communication problem areas and opportunities to improve. By reviewing the Analysis Dashboard, the organizer can improve the organization and facilitation of the meeting, and participants can reflect on their own experiences.

NEC and Realeyes conducted technical verification of this service in August and September of this year, demonstrating the analysis of emotions for participants in web conferences. The capability to analyze the emotions of meeting participants in web conferences and understand their emotional changes has proven to be useful for organizers to reflect on their own progress.

More effective online communications, especially during a global pandemic, improve society’s ability to do business, socialize and live better lives.

Use Cases

Company Meetings and Training Sessions: The degree of attention and experiences of those who join online meetings can be shared by both organizers and participants to improve engagement and efficient comprehension. After a meeting, organizers can review participant responses for each session and determine strategies for improvement. Meanwhile, participants can reflect on their own responses in order to improve their own efforts to focus, comprehend and tackle business tasks.

Online education: Communication and learning challenges are shared by both teachers and students. Reporting and trends related to attention and satisfaction can reveal opportunities to reduce confusion and deliver more engaging educational experiences. Teachers can review student responses and improve instructional content. Conversely, students can review their own responses to deepen their own learning and achieve higher scores and standards.

NEC and Realeyes anticipate the service will be used in applications such as online meetings, training, education, customer support and sales activities, events, and other situations where mutual communication is important. NEC will provide a customized Analysis Dashboard where users can get feedback and advice based on sentiment analysis tuned for each application. NEC and Realeyes will provide service and support, while upholding users’ privacy and promoting digital wellbeing.

(1) According to NEC research as of October 23, 2020

(2) From a privacy and human rights perspective, this service will only be offered with the prior opt-in consent of each user to protect their privacy.

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of “Orchestrating a brighter world.” NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

About Realeyes

Realeyes is a leader in computer vision and emotion AI that empowers companies to create remarkable customer experiences that drive growth. The company uses front-facing cameras and computer vision technology to measure the attention and emotion response of opt-in audiences as they experience digital content and live applications. Over 180 leading marketers and publishers rely on Realeyes to measure human response at the speed and scale of AI.

The company operates globally with teams based in New York, Boston, London, Tokyo and Budapest. Customers include global brands such as Mars Inc., AT&T, Hershey’s and Coca-Cola; agencies like Ipsos, MarketCast and Publicis; and media companies such as Warner Media and Teads. For more information, visit Realeyes at realeyesit.com.

