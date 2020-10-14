Onfido Wins “AI-Based CyberSecurity Solution of the Year” in the 2020 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards

CyberSecurity honors Onfido for its innovative artificial intelligence technology powering its fast and secure remote identity verification

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#fraud—Onfido, the global identity verification and authentication company, today announced that it has been honored for its innovative artificial intelligence-powered identity verification and authentication solution in the 2020 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards, an awards program that recognizes the world’s best information security companies, products and people.

Onfido helps companies see real identity – the humans behind the screens – using world-leading AI and identity experts to remotely verify individuals looking to gain access to digital services. The company’s AI-powered technology completes document verification and checks that the ID being presented matches the user’s face using facial biometrics, drawing on its unique expertise and knowledge of over 4,500 document types from 195 countries. This ensures the person presenting the identity is the legitimate owner and is physically present with a fast and user-friendly approach.

“The UN estimates that $2T is laundered each year and with COVID-19, fraudsters are not letting up, syphoning off millions of dollars in relief from those that need it most,” said Husayn Kassai, CEO and Co-founder at Onfido. “We feel proud that our AI-based approach is being recognized as a key tool in the fight against fraud, especially at a time when companies are accelerating their digital transformation plans and need to know they can continue to deliver and scale their services while stopping bad actors in their tracks.”

Onfido joins an impressive list of top companies and startups from the larger information security industry, including: Fortinet, Avast, Raytheon, LexisNexis, McAfee, F-Secure, Fastly, Proofpoint, and LogMeIn.

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including cloud security, threat detection, risk management, fraud prevention, mobile security, email security and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,700 nominations from companies around the globe.

This award builds on a string of other high-profile wins received by Onfido this year, including being ranked 1st on the FinTech 50 list of most innovative Fintech companies for the second year running, CogX Awards for “Best Innovation in Algorithmic Bias Mitigation” and “Outstanding Leader in Accessibility”, SC Europe Award 2020 for “Best Use of Machine Learning”, CB Insights’ AI 100, CB Insights’ FinTech 250, InfoSec Award for “Best Next Gen Fraud Mitigation Product”, Sunday Times Sage Tech Track 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and “Young Entrepreneur of the Year” for its CEO, Husayn Kassai.

About Onfido

Onfido is setting the new standard for digital access. The company digitally proves a user’s real identity using artificial intelligence (AI), by verifying a photo ID and comparing it to the person’s facial biometrics. This means businesses can see their customers for who they are, without compromising on experience, conversion, privacy or security. That’s how Onfido gives companies such as Revolut, Zipcar and Bitstamp the assurance they need to onboard customers remotely and securely.

Recognized as a global leader in AI for identity verification and authentication, Onfido is backed by TPG Growth, Crane Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, M12 – Microsoft’s venture fund, and others. Onfido has raised $200m in funding, and with approximately 400 team members across seven countries, is enabling digital access for some of the largest companies around the world.

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards

The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit http://www.CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com.

