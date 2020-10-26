OurCrowd and SALT to Present SALT Talks: Pandemic Venture Investment Series

Leading investors and experts to provide insights into business challenges and tech solutions in the shadow of COVID-19

JERUSALEM & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OurCrowd, Israel’s most active venture investor, and SALT, a global thought leadership forum and networking platform encompassing finance, technology and geopolitics, will broadcast the SALT Talks: Pandemic Venture Investment Series online starting October 29.

Each episode will feature top investment and business leaders discussing the challenges and opportunities arising from the COVID-19 crisis and how innovation can help us thrive in the new normal. The series will showcase breakthrough technologies, addressing issues from coronavirus prevention and cure, to social distancing and food supply.

In the first episode on Thursday, Oct. 29, Investing in the Pandemic and the New Normal, OurCrowd Founder and CEO Jon Medved will discuss business strategies in the shadow of COVID-19 with Alec Ellison, the Chairman of OurCrowd in the U.S. and former Vice Chairman of Jefferies, and Steve Krausz, Managing Partner of US Venture Partners, one of the leading funds in Silicon Valley.

Future episodes will feature experts, entrepreneurs and investors discussing the innovations now being developed by startup technology companies to combat the challenges of the pandemic in the areas of health, cybersecurity, financial technology, home fitness, artificial intelligence, food technology and supply-chain solutions.

A preview to the OurCrowd-SALT partnership will be aired on Tuesday, October 27 with SALT Chairman Anthony Scaramucci in conversation with Jon Medved.

SALT Talks is a series of digital interviews that provides a window into the minds of noteworthy business leaders, policy experts, and innovators. SALT has featured a roster of some of the world’s most notable speakers from the worlds of business, public policy and healthcare.

“SALT Talks has become the world’s most exciting forum for the discussion of business ideas,” said Jon Medved, OurCrowd Founder and CEO. “It is the perfect place to grapple with the business challenges created by this terrible pandemic that has shattered so many lives and map out what is required to fuel the innovation we need to move fast and fix things. The series will showcase a wide variety of startup technologies together with the entrepreneurs and investors behind them, giving the public a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at the startup world.”

About SALT Talks: Pandemic Venture Investment Series

Top entrepreneurs, investors, and other business leaders provide a deep dive into the opportunities created by the pandemic crisis, spotlighting breakthrough technologies addressing everything from prevention and cure to social distancing and food supply. This SALT Talks series is presented in partnership with OurCrowd, the leading global venture investment platform.

About SALT

SALT is a global thought leadership forum and networking platform encompassing finance, technology and geopolitics. SALT’s global events and technology solutions connect leading asset managers and entrepreneurs with top asset owners, investment advisors and policy experts. SALT (or SkyBridge Alternatives) was founded in 2009 by SkyBridge, a global alternative investments firm. The flagship annual SALT Las Vegas brings together 2,000 of the world’s foremost investors and thinkers for three days of high-level collaboration and networking. SALT has also hosted major events in Singapore, Tokyo and Abu Dhabi. For more information visit https://www.salt.org/.

About OurCrowd: OurCrowd is a global venture investment platform that empowers institutions and individuals to invest and engage in emerging companies. The most active venture investor in Israel, OurCrowd vets and selects companies, invests its capital, and provides its global network with unparalleled access to co-invest and contribute connections, talent and deal flow. OurCrowd builds value for its portfolio companies throughout their lifecycles, providing mentorship, recruiting industry advisors, navigating follow-on rounds and creating growth opportunities through its network of multinational partnerships. With $1.5 billion of committed funding, and investments in 220 portfolio companies and 22 venture funds, OurCrowd offers access to its membership of 55,000 individual accredited and institutional investors, family offices, and venture capital partners from over 183 countries to invest alongside, at the same terms. OurCrowd’s portfolio is diversified across sectors and stages, ranging from seed and series A through late stage and pre-IPO firms. Since its founding in 2013, OurCrowd portfolio companies have been acquired by some of the most prestigious brands in the world, including Microsoft, Uber, Canon, Oracle, Nike, and Intel. To register and get involved, visit www.ourcrowd.com.

