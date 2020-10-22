Practice Management Leader Avii Grows Team by 38% During 2020; Named to UV50 Top 10 Startups to Watch

– BusinessQ Magazine Recognizes Avii as #7 in its list of 2020 Top 10 Startups to Watch –

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AccountingPracticeManagement–In a year of exceptional challenges, innovation and change, AviiTM (www.avii.com), a leading practice management platform for tax, audit and advisory has excelled. Today the company was acknowledged by BusinessQ Magazine as one of the top 10 Startups to Watch in 2020.

“We leaned into the challenge of COVID, grew our team by 38% and adapted the launch of our new product line #AviiWorkspace with a healthy mix of remote and responsibly-onsite efforts from the entire team at Avii,” said Lyle Ball, Avii Co-founder and CEO.

As quoted by BusinessQ Magazine in the awards issue, Ball is cited for the following secret to startup success: “Jump in with both feet, with both hands and with your head.”

From the Magazine’s Oct. 22 issue, Avii is acknowledged for the launch of Avii Workspace in 2019, following 20 years of custom development for Big 4 and Top 25 firms.

“The leadership’s unparalleled market knowledge has strategically positioned the company to revolutionize accounting departments across the nation,” BusinessQ says about the company’s success in achieving its key 2020 goals:

Dramatically expanding the generally accepted definition of “Unified Practice Management Platform,” Give accounting firms control of their own data, and Set a new high bar and example for the Future of Work.

Ball’s parting advice to aspiring startups: “Find the right advisors who will give you the right gut checks as opposed to telling you, ‘yes, that’s right.’”

Says Jan Newman, Partner of SageCreek Partners and advisor to Avii: “Today’s award is an ideal acknowledgement of the role Avii has played in helping to propel the accounting industry forward in the midst of one of the world’s most dramatic inflection points during the #WorkFromHome season of COVID-19 during 2020. Avii is helping to redefine the nature and efficiency of accounting work as we know it, and to increase the ability of firms of every size to act as trusted advisors to the clients they serve.”

For more information on Avii Workspace and the new Audit Procedures Tool, visit www.Avii.com.

About Avii

Avii provides tax, audit, advisory, management consulting and compliance organizations with an integrated suite of most-required practice management software solutions that combines best-in-class automation for all accounting with open compatibility for familiar products such as Box, OneDrive, XCM and Microsoft Office 365. Avii Workspace is the first true SaaS HubTM, giving consultants and clients a single portal and a unified workspace for the functions that drive consistent workflow, business intelligence and communication to propel business success.

Avii Consulting Services are able to accomplish Fast Start Implementations for all users from single accountants to the Big 4. Unlike industry implementations that may take 6-8 weeks, Avii can make the benefits of Avii Workspace available immediately by breaking up deployment and segmenting data, requiring just 1-2 days per team, rather than pausing firm wide to re-sync the entire organization. Avii provides accounting firms, software developers and VARs an Avii API and custom app development services. For more information about the Avii Workspace platform, visit www.Avii.com.

Avii, Avii Workspace, the Avii logo and SaaS Hub are copyrighted as the exclusive intellectual property of Avii.

