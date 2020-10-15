Schulte Roth & Zabel Releases Private Funds Market Trends Report

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Schulte Roth & Zabel (SRZ), a preeminent law firm in the private investment funds industry, has released the October 2020 edition of the SRZ Private Funds Market Trends Report, the latest in a series of reports produced by SRZ on market conditions since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report analyzes emerging trends affecting private funds, offering an industry benchmark more than half a year into the pandemic. This October edition spans a range of hot topics, including the following:

Hedge Funds — Bright Spots

Private Equity Funds — A Mix of New Activity

Private Debt Funds — Interest Continues

Distressed Debt Outlook

Fund Structures to Take Advantage of Distressed Investment Opportunities

Fund Finance, CLOs, Volcker Rule and LIBOR Developments

Litigation Finance — Still Going Strong

TALF 2.0 — Less Activity Than Initially Anticipated

BDCs — Activity Similarly Muted

SPACs — Increasing Interest

Regulatory Developments Affecting Fundraising

ESG, Impact Investing and Sustainability-Linked Finance

Returning to the Office

SRZ will be holding four webinars for clients and friends of the firm to discuss trends and fundraising opportunities in several asset classes.

To receive a copy of the SRZ Private Funds Market Trends Report, you can submit a request by visiting this link at www.srz.com. If you are interested in attending one of the webinars, please contact events@srz.com. Click here to visit the SRZ COVID-19 Resource Center.

“We are pleased to present our findings in this report. Our private funds clients call on us for our market insights — what works, what doesn’t — as much as for our legal advice. The report and accompanying webinars will be a great resource for our clients as they look for opportunities and seek to raise capital in these unusual economic times,” said David Efron, SRZ co-managing partner and co-head of the Investment Management Group.

“The developments outlined in our report speak to the market’s ability to adapt to the new set of conditions. Some of the trends we have been a part of are unprecedented. In this report, we discuss those situations, and offer insight into where the market is headed,” commented Stephanie Breslow, SRZ partner and co-head of the Investment Management Group.

“The solutions deployed during the initial phase of the lockdown speak to the creativity of our clients who are among the most active and influential in the alternative investment space. In the report, we discuss some of those strategies,” said David Nissenbaum, SRZ partner and co-head of the Investment Management Group.

A pioneer in the alternative investment management industry, SRZ has been advising private funds for more than 50 years. SRZ is ranked as a leading law firm in Chambers USA 2020, Chambers Global 2020, Chambers UK 2020, Chambers Europe 2020, Chambers FinTech 2020, The Legal 500 US 2020 and The Legal 500 UK 2020. SRZ has been the recipient of numerous industry awards, including “Asset Management Practice Group of the Year” by Law360; “Leading Law Firm for Fund Formation” in the Preqin Global Private Equity & Venture Capital Report; “Best Onshore Law Firm” at the HFM U.S. Hedge Fund Services Awards; and “Leading Global Law Firm” at The Hedge Fund Journal Awards.

About Schulte Roth & Zabel



Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP (www.srz.com) is a full-service law firm with offices in New York, Washington, DC and London. As one of the leading law firms serving the financial services industry, the firm regularly advises clients on corporate and transactional matters and provides counsel on regulatory, compliance, enforcement and investigative issues. The firm’s practices include: antitrust; bank regulatory; bankruptcy & creditors’ rights litigation; blockchain technology & digital assets; broker-dealer regulatory & enforcement; business reorganization; complex commercial litigation; cybersecurity & data privacy; distressed debt & claims trading; distressed investing; education law; employment & employee benefits; energy; environmental; finance & derivatives; financial institutions; hedge funds; individual client services; insurance; intellectual property, sourcing & technology; investment management; litigation; litigation finance; mergers & acquisitions; PIPEs; private equity; real estate; real estate capital markets & REITs; real estate litigation; regulated funds; regulatory & compliance; securities & capital markets; securities enforcement; securities litigation; securitization; shareholder activism; tax; and white collar defense & government investigations.

Contacts

Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP

Sun Min



sun.min@srz.com | +1 212.610.7539

Group Gordon Inc.

Andrew Jarrell



ajarrell@groupgordon.com | +1 212.784.5721