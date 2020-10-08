SHI International Achieves VMware Master Services Competency in Cloud Management and Automation

SOMERSET, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SHI International, one of the largest IT solutions providers in the world, has achieved a Cloud Management and Automation VMware Master Services Competency. This competency demonstrates SHI’s commitment to helping organizations accelerate their digital transformations by leveraging their validated services delivery capabilities around advanced VMware technologies.

“This competency not only proves that SHI is VMware validated for our full capabilities around Cloud Management and Automation, but also confirms the quality of our service delivery and the caliber of talent on our team,” said Jon Palmer, VMware Solutions Engineering Manager at SHI International.

SHI’s VMware Master Services Competencies in Cloud Management and Automation designates expertise in delivery of VMware Cloud Management and Automation solutions and services with deep understanding and execution of cloud management design principles and methodologies.

“VMware is pleased to recognize SHI for achieving a Cloud Management and Automation Master Services Competency. This achievement shows customers that partners like SHI are dedicated, invested, and have validated expertise in advanced VMware technologies,” said Sandy Hogan, SVP of Worldwide Commercial and Partner Sales. “We value SHI as a VMware partner, and appreciate its efforts in achieving this VMware distinction as it works to increase its service delivery capabilities.”

In addition to cloud Management and Automation, SHI has also achieved VMware Master Services Competency in Digital Workspace and VMware Cloud on AWS. VMware Master Services Competencies are designed to help partners demonstrate customer-centric solutions and technical proficiency, with proven success and expertise in a specialized area of business. These competencies also allow partners to differentiate in six specific solution areas.

VMware partners can achieve VMware Master Services Competencies in:

Cloud Management and Automation – Designates expertise in delivery of VMware Cloud Management and Automation solutions and services with deep understanding and execution of cloud management design principles and methodologies.

– Designates expertise in delivery of VMware Cloud Management and Automation solutions and services with deep understanding and execution of cloud management design principles and methodologies. Cloud Native – Designates partner organizational expertise to run and manage VMware Modern Application solutions. Achieving this competency validates partners’ deep understanding of Kubernetes core concepts and proficiency in networking, security and application lifecycle management to ensure the continuous delivery of applications on Kubernetes-based platforms.

– Designates partner organizational expertise to run and manage VMware Modern Application solutions. Achieving this competency validates partners’ deep understanding of Kubernetes core concepts and proficiency in networking, security and application lifecycle management to ensure the continuous delivery of applications on Kubernetes-based platforms. Data Center Virtualization – Designates expertise in delivery of VMware vSphere environments and digital infrastructure services with deep understanding of and execution in Data Center Virtualization design principles and methodologies.

– Designates expertise in delivery of VMware vSphere environments and digital infrastructure services with deep understanding of and execution in Data Center Virtualization design principles and methodologies. Digital Workspace – Designates partner organizational expertise to design, deliver and support the ongoing management of customer apps, data and virtual desktop solutions whether on-premise or cloud delivered. Achieving this competency validates partners’ deep understanding and execution on VMware Horizon and VMware Workspace ONE end-user computing solutions.

– Designates partner organizational expertise to design, deliver and support the ongoing management of customer apps, data and virtual desktop solutions whether on-premise or cloud delivered. Achieving this competency validates partners’ deep understanding and execution on VMware Horizon and VMware Workspace ONE end-user computing solutions. Network Virtualization – Designates expertise in the delivery of VMware NSX environments and services with deployment and optimization of NSX environment capabilities.

– Designates expertise in the delivery of VMware NSX environments and services with deployment and optimization of NSX environment capabilities. VMware Cloud on AWS – Designates expertise in the delivery of hybrid cloud solutions based on VMware Cloud on AWS. This service provides an operationally consistent and familiar way to run, manage and secure applications in a hybrid IT environment.

VMware Partner Connect empowers partners with flexibility to meet customers’ needs, making VMware technologies and services opportunities more accessible. Partners now have an enhanced experience that delivers simplicity, choice and innovation, and recognizes and rewards partners based on the value they bring to customers.

Founded in 1989, SHI International Corp. is an $11 billion global provider of technology products and services. Driven by the industry’s most experienced and stable sales force and backed by software volume licensing experts, hardware procurement specialists, and certified IT services professionals, SHI delivers custom IT solutions to Corporate, Enterprise, Public Sector, and Academic customers. With over 5,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S.

VMware, vSphere, Workspace ONE, Horizon, and NSX are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

