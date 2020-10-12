Steve Barlow Named to Lead Lumileds Automotive Business Unit

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LED–Lumileds announced today that Steve Barlow has been appointed as President of the company’s Automotive Business Unit. Mr. Barlow has successfully led the Lumileds LED Solutions Business Unit for over 3-years and, in his more than 18 years of executive leadership at Lumileds, he has managed both sales and marketing of automotive, illumination and specialty LED businesses for Lumileds.





Mr. Barlow has over 28 years of sales, marketing, and business development experience in the semiconductor and LED lighting industry. He first joined Lumileds in 2003 and helped to build its LED lighting business. Steve re-joined Philips Lumileds in 2017 as the company’s SVP of Illumination. In 2012, Mr. Barlow served as the Chief Commercial Officer at Intematix Corporation and then in 2014 as SVP of sales and business development at Cree.

“ I am thrilled that Steve is bringing his significant LED knowledge and his customer-focused business philosophy to our Automotive Business Unit,” said Lumileds CEO Matt Roney. “ With his previous experience in the automotive sector, and as one of the industry’s innovative thinkers in the LED space, Steve will continue our commitment to deliver valuable solutions to our automotive customers and end-users.”

About Lumileds

For automotive, mobile, IoT, and illumination companies that require innovative lighting solutions, Lumileds is a global leader employing more than 7,000 team members operating in over 30 countries. Lumileds partners with its customers to push the boundaries of light.

To learn more about our portfolio of lighting solutions, visit lumileds.com.

Contacts

Steve Landau



Director of Marketing Communications



steve.landau@lumileds.com