Swiggy Chooses Securonix to Drive Cybersecurity Objectives

ADDISON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NextGen—Securonix, Inc., a leader in Next-Gen SIEM, today announced the successful deployment at Swiggy, India’s largest and most valuable food ordering and delivery platform. The Securonix Security Operations & Analytics Platform provides Swiggy with a scalable solution, providing automated threat detection, response and the compliance capabilities needed to respond to the ever-changing threat landscape.

Leveraging Securonix’s Cloud-based Next-Gen SIEM, Swiggy will benefit from increased visibility across their threat landscape and a single point of management for analytics, user behaviour, threat detection, threat intelligence and threat modelling. With cloud-native management and no physical SIEM infrastructure to deal with, Swiggy’s security team can focus on detecting and responding to threats, instead of the admin associated with applications and alerts. The time and resources saved is put back into the operations team for a safer, more compliant cybersecurity environment.

“As the leader in the fast-growing food delivery industry in India, with millions of customers, Swiggy has a responsibility to ensure that customer transactions, as well as our own data and infrastructure, are secure,” said Kothanda Raman Kannan, Vice President of IT at Swiggy. “Recognised as a market leader in the SIEM industry by Gartner, Securonix was the ideal partner for us to fulfil this responsibility. With this partnership, we will provide the best possible experience to our customers, while protecting Swiggy from malicious attacks, and ensuring customer data is not compromised.”

“To secure customer data and defend their infrastructure from cyber threats, organisations need detection and response, attack contextualisation and log management, without the burden of security application management,” said Sachin Nayyar, CEO, Securonix. “Securonix Next-Gen SIEM delivers scalability, threat detection and response, cost-effectiveness and ease of management that will enable Swiggy to achieve rapid detection and response to sophisticated attacks that traditional providers and technologies miss, with returns delivered in just days or weeks.”

Swiggy is the latest enterprise to select Securonix as the SIEM to steer its security operations.

Securonix has helped drive cybersecurity objectives for customers from multiple verticals across geographies. For more information, visit: https://www.securonix.com/resource-type/case-studies/

About Swiggy

Founded in 2014, Swiggy is India’s leading on-demand delivery platform with a vision to elevate the quality of life for the urban consumer by offering unparalleled convenience. It connects consumers to thousands of restaurants and stores in over 500 cities. Using innovative technology, Swiggy provides a hassle-free, fast and reliable delivery experience. Every order delivered by Swiggy’s fleet of independent delivery partners engaged on a principal to principal basis, ensures a host of customer-centric features like lightning fast delivery, no minimum order value, live order tracking, and 24/7 customer support.

About Securonix

Securonix is redefining SIEM for today’s hybrid cloud, data-driven enterprise. Built on big data architecture, Securonix delivers SIEM, UEBA, SOAR, Security Data Lake, NTA and vertical-specific applications as a pure SaaS solution with unlimited scalability and no infrastructure cost. Securonix reduces noise and prioritizes high fidelity alerts with behavioral analytics technology that pioneered the UEBA category. To learn more, visit www.securonix.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

