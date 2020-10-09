Tortoise Announces Rebranding of Its Sustainable-Focused Investing Strategies to Ecofin

LEAWOOD, KS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tortoise has announced that it rebranded its sustainable-focused investing strategies to Ecofin. The parent company, now named TortoiseEcofin, acquired Ecofin Limited in 2018 as part of its efforts to expand its sustainable investing expertise and global footprint.

“As the demand for sustainable and impact products has continued to grow, we made the strategic decision to house our products dedicated to impact and sustainability under one umbrella, Ecofin,” said Kevin Birzer, CEO of TortoiseEcofin. “We continue our focus on essential assets investing through two separate brands: Tortoise, which focuses on power & energy infrastructure and energy evolution; and Ecofin, which focuses on sustainable infrastructure, energy transition, water & environment and social impact.”

Ecofin is a sustainable investment firm with a mission to generate strong risk-adjusted returns while making a positive impact on society. The Ecofin team manages approximately $1.2 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2020.

“Ecofin is excited to expand its impact on key global issues such as decarbonization, clean water, education and sustainable communities,” said Brent Newcomb, President of Ecofin Investments. “At Ecofin, we are return-oriented investors with an investment philosophy anchored in sustainability focusing on providing clients both attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns and a measurable impact.”

With this brand enhancement, there were also changes to product and adviser entity names for better alignment. Nothing has changed regarding the strategy of any product as part of this realignment. For the full list of product name changes click here.

About TortoiseEcofin

TortoiseEcofin focuses on essential assets – those assets and services that are indispensable to the economy and society. TortoiseEcofin brings together strong legacies from Tortoise, with expertise investing across the energy value chain for more than 20 years, and from Ecofin, which unites ecology and finance and has roots back to the early 1990s. Learn more at www.tortoiseecofin.com.

About Tortoise

Tortoise focuses on energy infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise’s solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway. With a steady wins approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a positive impact on clients and communities.

About Ecofin

Ecofin is a sustainable investment firm dedicated to uniting ecology and finance. Our mission is to generate strong risk-adjusted returns while optimizing investors’ impact on society. We are socially-minded, ESG-attentive investors, harnessing years of expertise investing in sustainable infrastructure, energy transition, clean water & environment and social impact. Our strategies are accessible through a variety of investment solutions and seek to achieve positive impacts that align with UN Sustainable Development Goals by addressing pressing global issues surrounding climate action, clean energy, water, education, healthcare and sustainable communities. Ecofin Investments, LLC is the parent of registered investment advisers Ecofin Advisors, LLC and Ecofin Advisors Limited (collectively “Ecofin”). Learn more at www.ecofininvest.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

