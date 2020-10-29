Veritone Renews Agreement with CBS News and Further Expands Content Licensing Library

The new multi-year agreement will enhance search and discoverability of content, while also providing greater access to more award-winning news content to license

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Veritone, Inc., (Nasdaq: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE™, and provider of digital content licensing services on behalf of the world’s premier sports entities, news organizations and user-generated content networks, today announced that CBS News has renewed its longstanding content licensing agreement with Veritone.





For more than ten years, CBS News and Veritone have served as a valuable resource for television producers, filmmakers and content creators, providing access to millions of hours of both archival and breaking news content to the creative community. Under this new multi-year agreement, Veritone will increase the amount of CBS News footage available for creators to license and leverage, while also applying its proprietary AI technology to advance and accelerate the content search and discovery process.

“We are incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished in our decade of working with CBS News, and are excited to renew our agreement and power the future of premium content licensing together,” said Jay Bailey, Vice President of Entertainment Licensing at Veritone. “Through our extended partnership, we will continue to grow the amount of CBS News footage that is available to content creators and with our proprietary AI technology make it easier and faster for creatives to pinpoint the perfect moment for their next project.”

CBS News’ content collection can be found on the Veritone Content Licensing site, a licensing portal that allows users to easily search for premier content across Veritone’s content partners, including the NCAA®, Bloomberg, the United States Tennis Association and many more. The CBS News Archives collection has more than 2.5 million hours of iconic news programming –– including historic footage from “60 Minutes,” “CBS This Morning,” “CBS Evening News” and “48 Hours.” Additional CBS News content that had previously been unavailable for licensing will now be able to be accessed under this new agreement.

To learn more about Veritone’s Content Licensing services, please visit: https://www.licensing.veritone.com.

About Veritone

Veritone (Nasdaq: VERI) is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company’s proprietary operating system, aiWARE™ powers a diverse set of AI applications and intelligent process automation solutions that are transforming both commercial and government organizations. aiWARE orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. The company’s AI developer tools enable its customers and partners to easily develop and deploy custom applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and unlock untapped opportunities. Veritone is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and has offices in Denver, London, New York and San Diego. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the renewed and expanded CBS News licensing agreement, and the expected benefits to the company’s licensing customers. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate” or “continue” or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritone’s SEC filings. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts

Allison Zullo



Walker Sands, for Veritone



312-241-1474



veritone@walkersands.com