Western Dental promotes Eric Pellkofer to Senior Vice President, Orthodontics

ORANGE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Western Dental, a national leader in dental and orthodontic care, today announced the promotion of Eric Pellkofer to Senior Vice President, Orthodontics. Reporting to the Executive Vice President, Clinical Care, Mr. Pellkofer will continue to build and lead the nation’s largest orthodontics practice.

Mr. Pellkofer’s career in dentistry started at Western Dental nearly 30 years ago. He subsequently pursued his career in operational roles at dental service organizations that included Pacific Coast Dental, SmileCare Family Dentistry, West Coast Dental and OrthoSynetics. Since rejoining Western Dental in 2015 as Vice President, Orthodonics, he significantly expanded the organization’s orthodontics program, which made more confident smiles possible for more than 45,000 individuals last year with both traditional braces and the company’s ClearArc™ orthodontic aligners.

“Eric is an accomplished dental operations leader, and we are pleased to announce his promotion,” said Daniel D. Crowley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Western Dental. “He has a wealth of experience and has the respect and appreciation of colleagues and stakeholders in the orthodontics experience. Our orthodontics program and our organization as a whole are better for his leadership.”

“Western Dental and its Brident and Vital Smiles affiliates have had an important role over the years in making high-quality dentistry and orthodontics accessible and affordable to underserved communities,” said Mr. Pellkofer. “It is an honor to be part of this organization and work with this team.”

Mr. Pellkofer has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Finance and Management from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles and is an active member of the Dental Group Practice Association.

ABOUT WESTERN DENTAL

Western Dental (with its supported affiliates, including Brident Dental & Orthodontics and Vital Smiles) is one of the nation’s leader in accessible, affordable oral health care, serving approximately 3 million patient visits annually in 325 affiliated offices throughout California, Texas, Arizona, Nevada and Alabama. In addition to general dentistry, Western Dental offers orthodontics, oral surgery, pediatric dentistry, periodontics and endodontics in its offices, creating a convenient full service “Dental Home.”

All of Western Dental’s services are backed by a unique quality assurance system that electronically monitors all patient visits, treatments, dental staff and clinical performance to enable high-quality care. To learn more about Western Dental or inquire about an office in your community, visit www.westerndental.com or call 1-800-6-DENTAL.

