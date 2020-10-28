White Oak Commercial Finance Provides $20 Million Receivables Financing Facility to Global Health Products Manufacturer

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC (“White Oak”), an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, announced it provided a $20 million Receivables Financing Facility to a global manufacturing company that provides innovative product components to the healthcare and consumer goods industries.

The transaction was structured as a recourse factoring facility, which will be used by the company to pay down existing debt and increase its cash on hand as it manages through the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

White Oak was able to step in during a time of uncertainty and meet the immediate financing needs of the company with a scalable solution after the originally proposed commercial-banking lender withdrew from the process at the onset of the pandemic. White Oak was also able to work with the company’s existing institutional term lenders to structure the facility within the allowed carve-out for receivables financing.

White Oak is dedicated to helping companies at any business stage make the most of their assets with flexible and scalable financing, and it provides its clients with industry expertise, a deep suite of products and personalized service they need to invest in growth.

ABOUT WHITE OAK COMMERCIAL FINANCE, LLC

White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC (WOCF) is a global financial products and services company providing credit facilities to companies across the economy. WOCF’s solutions include asset-based lending, full-service factoring, invoice discounting, government contract financing, supply chain financing, inventory financing, US import/export financing, trade credit risk management, account receivables management and credit and collections support. The firm has offices and personnel throughout the US, UK, and Australia, including San Francisco, Charlotte, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Los Angeles, London, Glasgow, and Sydney. WOCF is an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC and its institutional clients. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com/commercialfinance.

About White Oak Global Advisors

White Oak Global Advisors, LLC is a leading global alternative asset manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. Since its inception in 2007, White Oak Global Advisors’ disciplined investment process focuses on delivering risk-adjusted investment returns and establishing long term partnerships with our borrowers. For more information, visit www.whiteoaksf.com.

Contacts

Jonathan Setiabrata



Investor Relations



jsetiabrata@whiteoaksf.com