3M Reports Sales Information for Month of October 2020

ST. PAUL, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–3M (NYSE: MMM) today reported sales information for the month of October 2020.

Total sales for October increased 3 percent year-on-year to $2.9 billion. Organic local-currency sales (which includes organic volume impacts and selling price changes) increased 2 percent, and acquisitions, net of divestitures, added 1 percent while foreign currency translation was flat year-on-year.

Total sales increased 12 percent in Health Care, 7 percent in Consumer, and 4 percent in Safety and Industrial, while Transportation and Electronics declined 4 percent. Organic local-currency sales increased 8 percent in both Health Care and Consumer, and 4 percent in Safety and Industrial, while Transportation and Electronics declined 4 percent.

On a geographic basis, total sales increased 3 percent in Asia Pacific, and 2 percent in both EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and the Americas. Organic local-currency sales increased 2 percent in the Americas (including the U.S. up 3 percent), and 1 percent in both Asia Pacific (including China up 13 percent and Japan down 4 percent) and EMEA.

This news release contains forward-looking information about 3M's financial results and estimates and business prospects that involve substantial risks and uncertainties.

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 96,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

