Agenus to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Jefferies 2020 Virtual London Healthcare Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, today announced that Dr. Jennifer Buell, President and COO of Agenus, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies 2020 Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 4:25 PM – 4:55 PM GMT / 11:25 AM – 11:55 AM EST.

Registration for the webinar can be done in advance at https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff141/agen/1816875.

A replay will be available after the call on the Events & Presentations page of the Agenus website at https://investor.agenusbio.com/events-and-presentations.

About Agenus
Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body’s immune system to fight cancer. The Company’s vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its AgenTus Therapeutics subsidiary), and proprietary cancer vaccine platforms. The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our Twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and Twitter.

Contact:
Agenus Inc. 
Caroline Bafundo
212-994-8209
Caroline.Bafundo@agenusbio.com

