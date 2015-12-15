Apple MacBook Black Friday Deals (2020): Best Early MacBook Pro & Air Savings Collated by Spending Lab

Check out the best early MacBook deals for Black Friday, including the best deals on MacBook Air and Pro notebooks

The Apple MacBook Pro is designed to take on heavy tasks using advanced software for video editing and more. They come with a lot more computing power than many laptops you can find on the market. You can get the Apple MacBook Pro in three different sizes and different specs under the hood. The Apple MacBook Pro comes in 13-inches, 15-inches, and 16-inches. The MacBook Air, on the other hand, is designed for lighter users. They can take on everyday tasks very easily and can even handle some heavier photo editing software. The MacBook Air comes in only one size, 13-inches, with lots of computing power under the hood.

