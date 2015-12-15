Arch MI Announces Partnership with the Nation’s Largest Historically Black University

The newly launched Arch MI Scholars Program will provide scholarships, internships and fellowships to students at North Carolina A&T State University.

GREENSBORO, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#loanoriginators–Arch Mortgage Insurance Company (Arch MI) has partnered with North Carolina A&T State University, the largest university among historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU), to create a scholarship program designed to provide financial support and real-world experience for high-achieving students. The Arch MI Scholars Program will recruit students from North Carolina A&T State University (N.C. A&T), a noted research institution located about a mile away from the company’s headquarters in downtown Greensboro, North Carolina.

As part of its five-year commitment, Arch MI will provide scholarships and on-the-job experience to students chosen from a competitive application process. Selected in the spring of their sophomore year, Arch MI scholars will complete a paid summer internship with the company before their junior and senior years and be awarded scholarships to help fund their studies for the following academic year. Upon graduation, the scholars will be eligible for a one-year paid fellowship with Arch MI. The first scholar is expected to be named in the spring of 2021.

“The Arch MI Scholars Program marries the company’s commitment to diversity and inclusion with its aim to be an employer of first choice,” said David Gansberg, CEO of Arch’s Global Mortgage group. “The program also reinforces the company’s commitment to the local community,” he added. “This investment isn’t just an opportunity to recruit the best and the brightest to work for us,” Gansberg said. “It also allows us to make a meaningful contribution to an institution that is an anchor in Greensboro and the alma mater for a number of our employees.”

The program focuses on students with majors in high-demand fields within the insurance industry. Those include accounting, finance, business information systems analytics, business management and economics, which are housed in N.C. A&T’s Willie A. Deese College of Business and Economics, and information technology and mathematics, which are housed in the College of Science and Technology (COST).

“We are very excited about partnering with Arch MI to support, train and educate the next generation of science and technology leaders,” said Abdellah Ahmidouch, Ph.D., COST dean. “The fact that Arch MI is based in Greensboro adds value to this partnership. Indeed, it relates directly to the distinctive land-grant mission of the university and the college of leveraging our expertise and skills to enhance the economic vitality of the Piedmont Triad region and the state of North Carolina.”

