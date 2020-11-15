Best Black Friday Surface Pro (7, 6, 5, 4, X) Deals 2020: Early Surface Pro Laptop Deals Tracked by Consumer Articles
Save on Surface Pro deals at the early Black Friday sale, including Surface Pro X, 4, 5, 6 and 7 discounts
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Early Black Friday Microsoft Surface Pro deals have arrived. Compare the latest deals on Microsoft’s top-rated Surface Pro lineup. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Surface Pro Deals:
- Save up to $280 on Microsoft Surface Pro tablets at Walmart – check out the latest savings on Surface Pro X, 7, 6 & 4
- Save up to $360 on Surface Pro & bundle deals at Microsoft.com – individual deals & bundle deals available on the Pro X & 7
- Save up to $352 on the latest Microsoft Surface Pro laptops & computers at Amazon – check deals on popular models like the latest Surface Pro, Surface Pro 7, 6, 5, 4 and Pro X
- Save up to 27% on Microsoft Surface Pro 7 at Walmart – check live prices on Intel Core i7, Intel Core i5, and Intel Core i3
- Save up to $510 on Microsoft Surface Pro X tablets at Walmart – deals include Windows 10 Home, 8GB RAM, Intel Core i5 and 128 GB/ 256GB SSD
- Save up to $295 on Microsoft Surface Pro tablet at Walmart – check available Surface Pro bundle deals
- Save up to 78% on Microsoft Surface Pro 4 at Walmart – available in up to 1TB SSD storage
Best Microsoft Surface Deals:
- Save up to 30% on the latest Microsoft Surface devices at Walmart – save on the Microsoft Surface Pro, Go, Book & Laptop series
- Save up to 25% on Microsoft Surface devices & bundles at Microsoft.com – live deals are available now on Surface Pro 7, Surface Book 3, Surface Go & more
- Save up to 35% on Microsoft Surface laptops, 2-in-1s and tablets at Amazon – check deals available on top rated models including the Surface Pro 6, Pro 7 and Pro X, the Surface Go, the Surface book 3 and Surface Laptop 3
- New & existing customers get 50% off the Microsoft Surface Duo at AT&T.com
Looking for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s latest holiday season deals to compare even more discounts available now. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The Surface Pro 6 fills the gap between the laptop and tablet and brings the laptop power and performance with portability. The touchscreen functionality is a win, with a digital stylus that takes the touchscreen from a quick interface to true precision editing work. The Surface Pro 7, on the other hand, improves on the Surface Pro 6. It has faster multitasking capabilities and improved graphics, with up to 16GB RAM3 and is ultra-slim and light, starting at just 1.70 pounds.
