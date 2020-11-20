Black Friday PS4 Deals (2020): Best Early Playstation 4 Pro, Slim, DS4 Controller & Bundle Savings Listed by The Consumer Post
The best early Sony PS4, PS4 Pro & PS4 Slim deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring the best games, controller, accessory & console bundle savings
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Early Black Friday Playstation 4, Pro and Slim deals for 2020 are underway. Find the top deals on the DualShock 4 controller, games, PS4 Pro & Slim bundles and more. Explore the best deals in the list below.
Best PS4 Deals:
- Save up to $26 on a wide range of Sony PlayStation PS4 Pro & Slim consoles, bundles & games at GameStop.com – click the link for the latest prices on wide variety of PlayStation 4 models
- Save up to $24 on top-rated Sony PS4 consoles, bundles & controllers at Amazon – check live prices on popular PlayStation 4 models with 500GB or 1TB storage and HDR enabled games
- Save up to $25 on the Sony PS4 Pro gaming console at GameStop – the PS4 Pro enhances gaming experiences with 4K video quality, HDR technology and Boost Mode for faster frame rates
- Save up to $50 on PlayStation 4 Pro consoles & bundles at Amazon – check live prices on PS4 Pro consoles and bundles
- Save on the top-selling PS4 Slim at GameStop.com – check the link for the latest prices on the PS4 Slim Final Fantasy XV Edition, PS4 Slim Star Wars: Battleground II & PS 4 Slim Green Camouflage
- Save up to $24 on PS4 Slim consoles at Amazon – check deals on lightweight PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro Slim consoles and bundles
- Save on PS4 controllers & accessories at Walmart – get the latest deals on PS4 game controllers, charging docks, media remotes & more
- Save on Sony Dualshock 4 wireless controllers for PS4 at Amazon – check live prices on a wide variety of PS4 controller styles and limited edition skins
The Sony PlayStation 4 Pro packs 30% boost in CPU power and 100% in GPU performance over the standard PS4 and PS4 Slim, making the PS4 Pro the optimal choice for gamers who want the best gaming experience on the platform. It also has an extra 1GB RAM dedicated to non-gaming processes, leaving 8GB for gaming performance. PS4 bundles include top-selling titles, such as Uncharted 4 and God of War, in addition to the DualShock 4 wireless controller.
