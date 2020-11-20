Black Friday PS4 Deals (2020): Best Early Playstation 4 Pro, Slim, DS4 Controller & Bundle Savings Listed by The Consumer Post

The best early Sony PS4, PS4 Pro & PS4 Slim deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring the best games, controller, accessory & console bundle savings

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Early Black Friday Playstation 4, Pro and Slim deals for 2020 are underway. Find the top deals on the DualShock 4 controller, games, PS4 Pro & Slim bundles and more. Explore the best deals in the list below.

Best PS4 Deals:

Want some more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s latest holiday season deals to compare hundreds more offers available now. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Sony PlayStation 4 Pro packs 30% boost in CPU power and 100% in GPU performance over the standard PS4 and PS4 Slim, making the PS4 Pro the optimal choice for gamers who want the best gaming experience on the platform. It also has an extra 1GB RAM dedicated to non-gaming processes, leaving 8GB for gaming performance. PS4 bundles include top-selling titles, such as Uncharted 4 and God of War, in addition to the DualShock 4 wireless controller.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

More Stories

New Jersey Natural Gas Announces $10 Million Bill Credit

ACCO Brands Corporation Announces Participation in BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference

Intelligent Waves Named at Top Among 2020 Best Companies for Veterans by Monster and Military.com

Ping Pong Black Friday Deals (2020) Identified by Retail Fuse

Poker Powher Partners with World College Poker to Empower Women Through Poker Education on College Campuses Worldwide

Lightfox Games Raises $3.3M in Seed Round to Build More Accessible Mobile Midcore Games

You may have missed

New Jersey Natural Gas Announces $10 Million Bill Credit

ACCO Brands Corporation Announces Participation in BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference

Intelligent Waves Named at Top Among 2020 Best Companies for Veterans by Monster and Military.com

Ping Pong Black Friday Deals (2020) Identified by Retail Fuse

Poker Powher Partners with World College Poker to Empower Women Through Poker Education on College Campuses Worldwide

error: Content is protected !!