Buzzvil Inks Partnership With Japan’s Ad Platform MicroAd

SEOUL, S.KOREA, Nov 19, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Buzzvil, a global leader of rewarded ads platform announced that it has inked a partnership with Japan’s online ad portal and network operator MicroAd. MicroAd is a Japan-based online ad portal and network that offers its clients with demand and supply platforms.

Through this partnership, MicroAd will introduce Buzzvil’s unique rewarded ad inventories that generate ad revenue and boost user engagement for Japan’s mobile app publishers. John Lee, CEO of Buzzvil, said, “We are so glad to have found a partner that can bring us new mobile app publishers in Japan and will do our best to help MicroAd’s mobile advertising business grow.”

Buzzvil recently raised 20.5 billion Korean won (17 million USD) in series C from Mega-7 Club for its compelling reward-based ad tech that maximizes ad revenue for publishers. The Mega-7 Club, dubbed as South Korea’s version of Softbank Vision Fund, consists of returning investors LB Investments, Company K Partners and new investors SBI Investments, Korea Development Bank and Shinhan Bank.

The deal follows the fast-growing company’s series B in 2015 from LB Investments and Company K Partners, alongside other investors, and series A from Softbank Ventures Asia in 2014.

