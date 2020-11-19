CAIS Announces $50M Equity Investment

Growth Capital from Eldridge Furthers Mission to Transform Alternative Investments Access and Education for Independent Advisors

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CAIS, the leading alternative investment platform, today announced an agreement for a $50M Series B equity investment from Eldridge, a holding company with a unique network of businesses across finance, entertainment, technology, and real estate. With this investment, Todd Boehly, Co-founder and CEO of Eldridge, joins the CAIS Board of Directors.

This infusion of capital comes on the heels of CAIS’ record 2019 growth and equally strong performance in 2020. Today, thousands of independent financial advisors, who collectively oversee more than $1.2T in assets, use the CAIS platform to access an evolving menu of alternative investment funds and products, including hedge funds, private equity, private credit, real estate, structured notes and digital assets.

Additionally, the nation’s largest custodians, Fidelity, Schwab, and Pershing, who collectively oversee $6.4T in assets for over 15,000 financial advisors, have selected the CAIS platform to provide enhanced access, education, and streamlined workflow to alternative investments.

“This is a great time for CAIS to take in growth capital and we are honored to have Eldridge as our new shareholder and partner. CAIS has opened access to alternative investments for independent financial advisors everywhere,” said Matt Brown, Founder & CEO of CAIS. “With the continued growth of the independent wealth management community, coupled with their increased adoption of alternative investments, this is the ideal time for CAIS to deepen our commitment to providing the best tools and solutions,” continued Brown.

CAIS has built a modern technology platform that empowers financial advisors with unmatched access to alternative investments. By building trusted relationships with financial advisors, asset managers, custodians, and a broad spectrum of service providers, CAIS connected the wealth management ecosystem making it faster, easier, and cost effective to allocate to alternative investments.

In addition, CAIS is transforming advisor education with CAIS IQ, a personalized learning system utilizing artificial intelligence that helps financial advisors master alternative investments and may improve client outcomes. CAIS IQ is modular, mobile, and offers CE credits.

“We seek companies that have experienced leadership teams that can transform an industry,” said Todd Boehly. “CAIS is the industry leader in the depth and breadth of its product offering, as well as in its ability to achieve the evolving objectives of financial advisors and their clients. We believe our industry expertise, network, and capital will accelerate their growth and continued success.”

Eldridge brings a demonstrated history of supporting and growing asset management and financial services businesses, as well as access to talent to further develop technology, products, and efficiencies. CAIS will use its strengthened balance sheet to further champion the independent wealth community by continuing to invest in innovative technologies, data and analytics, expand its education platform, and enhance the overall user experience.

The transaction is subject to FINRA approval, which is pending.

About CAIS

CAIS is the leading alternative investment platform for financial advisors who seek improved access to and education about alternative investment funds and products. CAIS provides financial advisors with a broad selection of alternative investment strategies, including hedge funds, private equity, private credit, real estate, digital assets, and structured notes, allowing them to capitalize on opportunities and/or withstand ever-changing markets. Additionally, CAIS provides an industry-leading learning system, CAIS IQ, that helps advisors learn faster, remember longer and improve client outcomes.

All funds listed on CAIS undergo Mercer’s independent due diligence and ongoing monitoring. Mercer diligence reports and fund ratings are available to advisors on the CAIS password-protected platform. CAIS streamlines the end-to-end transaction process through digital subscriptions and integrated reporting with Fidelity, Schwab and Pershing, making investing in alternatives simple.

Founded in 2009, CAIS, a fintech leader, is empowering wealth management by leveling the playing field for financial advisors everywhere.

To learn more, please visit www.caisgroup.com

Securities offered through CAIS Capital LLC, member FINRA, SIPC.

About Eldridge

Eldridge grows diversified businesses with a focus on Insurance, Credit, Technology, Real Estate, Sports and Media, and Consumer. The firm seeks to build and grow businesses led by proven management teams that have demonstrated leadership and experience to scale an enterprise. Eldridge is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, with additional offices in Beverly Hills, New York, and London.

To learn more about Eldridge, please visit www.eldridge.com

