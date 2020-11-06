CEDIA Launches Propel, a New Affinity Program to Accelerate Economic Growth and Business Opportunity for Association Members

Initial brands at program launch include leading solutions in the IoT and health and wellness categories: Amazon, Ring, Bryte Restorative Beds, and Immersive Gym

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, CEDIA announces the launch of CEDIA Propel, an affinity program designed to connect members to new brands and products in emerging categories. CEDIA’s integrator members will receive preferential pricing and product training across all brands enrolled in Propel. The Propel program will enable current CEDIA manufacturer members to drive adoption of their most innovative products and services, while also attracting new brands to the CI channel. Propel is open to all manufacturer members, existing and new, providing a whole new platform to connect and engage with CEDIA Integrators.

CEDIA launches Propel with both leading and emerging brands in the world of IoT and the explosive growth category of health and wellness: Amazon, Ring, Bryte, and Immersive Gym. The intentional mix of products provides tremendous opportunity across all project types, including small residential projects, mid-sized smart homes, and high-end luxury estates. The roster of brands participating in Propel will grow over time, with the focus on positioning new and innovative products for the custom integration marketplace, and driving adoption with compelling incentives.

“Since we rolled out our CEDIASTRONG campaign, which we launched in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve been interacting with our integrator members at a whole new level. A recent survey found that 47 percent of our members are seeking new products and services to add to their portfolios to bolster revenue potential, but more than 50 percent were struggling to make those connections and negotiate new deals. We prioritized creating a business affinity program that will connect manufacturer members, as well as new brands, with our CEDIA integrator members, aiming to raise the tide across the industry as a whole. When Propel is coupled with CEDIA’s vast education and workforce development initiatives, we see significant economic opportunities that can impact the entire channel,” said Giles Sutton, SVP Member Success and Sales, CEDIA.

Tapping into increased demand for residential technology to help homeowners live, work, play and stay safe and healthy, the Propel program offers a broad array of new opportunities for CEDIA integrators. In the coming weeks, CEDIA will be showcasing each brand individually via webinars to dive deeper into their solutions and how best to market and sell them.

“Propel is the right program at the right time for our industry. At cyberManor, we know we need to think beyond core applications like AV, lighting and security to remain competitive. Propel will provide new vendor relationships and expertise in emerging categories. These are the kind of relationships that allow us to be whole home integrators, anticipating and fulfilling all of our clients’ technology needs,” Gordon van Zuiden, founder and president, cyberManor, Inc.

Propel Brands: Leading and Emerging Brands in the IoT and Wellness Space

Currently Available Only in the United States



Amazon is offering CEDIA US integrator members access to preferred pricing on select Echo and Ring devices, with deep discounts of up to 25 percent off when ordered through Amazon Business. As these products have soared in popularity in recent years, integrators have seen increasing demand for professional installation and integration with custom smart home systems. Through the Propel program, CEDIA members will benefit from additional savings on select Echo or Ring products in their customer projects. Amazon also recently launched Amazon ProPortal (www.amazon.com/proportal) to provide a one-stop shop for information on their devices.

“Our vision is to make Alexa-enabled smart homes accessible to anyone. For professionals that serve customers that prefer a whole-home solution, we want to ensure that they have access to support and training to help them find success,” said Scott Harrington, Director of Device Sales at Amazon. “We are excited to work with integrators who are new to or already using our devices as part of their solution for creating smart homes and building their business. CEDIA Propel is our next step in supporting the channel.”

Bryte contends that sleep is the foundation of health and has designed an AI smart bed to optimize restorative sleep. Through Propel, CEDIA integrators can add a smart sleep solution to their offering, a perfect addition to their smart home line-up. As part of the program, CEDIA integrators in the US will receive 20 percent commission of the retail price of the Bryte Restorative Bed purchased. Additionally, member customers will receive free shipping and white glove delivery by Bryte, which is not included in general online orders.

“Restorative Sleep is a force-multiplier for our health and wellness. By maximizing our restorative sleep, our bodies create immunity, fight infection, heal from injury or exercise and nourish our emotions and mental acuity. So, as we all witness an increase in consumer demand for smart wellness solutions, we are delighted to offer The Restorative Bed™ to CEDIA integrator members as the centerpiece of their wellness portfolios,” said Ely Tsern PhD, Co-founder & CEO, Bryte.

Available Globally



Immersive Gym has developed a way to deliver ultra-wide content dynamically to users as they train on rowing machines, treadmills, and stationary bikes—offering dealers a way to create immersive training experiences for their customers. CEDIA global members are the only group of integrators that have access to the Immersive Gym product in the residential channel and additionally, Immersive Gym is offering a free WaterRower to CEDIA members as an offer to their clients to promote the concept of connected content and exercise equipment.

“Our aim with Immersive Gym was to turn an uninspiring home gym or studio from one of the least used rooms in the house to one of the most used rooms. By connecting unique ultra-wide content to hardware such as rowing machines, treadmills and bikes users can train fully immersed in their favorite environment, taking them beyond the home to anywhere in the world. Immersive Gym works with leading digital fitness apps as well, allowing users to optimize the indoor workouts they already love. When the workout is complete, the system can transform the space into a gaming room or simulation room offering integrators a tremendous opportunity to add unique and interactive AV experiences to any project. We are excited to be a launch brand of Propel and be able to bring our innovative home wellness product to the CEDIA community,” said Charles Pearce, Founder of Immersive Gym.

Propel is designed to be a growth accelerator across the entire custom installation channel. “The pandemic introduced some of the biggest challenges our industry has seen in years,” said CEDIA Chairman of the Board, Rob Sutherland. “Strategically, we believe over time, Propel will bring new brands and members from different segments into the industry, fueling growth and opportunity for all our members. There’s strength in numbers and with more companies and integrators embracing CEDIA standards and touching a whole new set of homeowners, our industry will enjoy a massive lift in awareness and influence.”

Participation in the Propel program is open to all CEDIA members. Companies interested in learning how to participate in the program should reach out to the CEDIA membership team at member@cedia.org or by phone at 800.669.5329. Visit the CEDIA website to register at cedia.net/propel.

About CEDIA (Custom Electronics Design & Installation Association)



CEDIA® is the global industry association and central touch point for companies that design, manufacture, and integrate technology for the home. With a keen focus on education, workforce development, and industry standards, CEDIA continues to build on its more than 30-year legacy as the industry leader in delivering the resources that set members on a pathway to prosperity. CEDIA delivers market intelligence through proprietary research, fosters community within the channel, and cultivates awareness with industry partners, consumers, and connected stakeholders. CEDIA co-owns Integrated Systems Europe, the world’s largest AV and systems integration exhibition, and founded CEDIA Expo, the world’s largest annual residential technology show. Over 3,900 global CEDIA member companies deliver technology solutions that allow families to experience the best moments in life from the comfort of their own home — Life Lived Best at Home™. Learn more about CEDIA at www.cedia.net.

Contacts

Rachel Bradshaw



Caster Communications



cediaorg@castercomm.com

(401)792-7080