CoinAnalyst and DXone – Cooperation between two innovative crypto companies

FRANKFURT, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2020 / Frankfurt based startup company CoinAnalyst, which offers an AI-based Big Data Analytics platform for the crypto market, announced a partnership with the market research and trading platform DXone.

In the coming weeks, new features of CoinAnalyst will be available on the DXone platform, so that its users can integrate these analysis tools directly in the form of widgets. Since the Widget Library resembles an App Store, it is easy to implement additional services and tools.

Dxone.com is a market research and trading platform, an all-in-one solution that is revolutionizing the crypto market. Through this strategic partnership, both companies connect their databases and jointly develop new, innovative tools for the crypto sector.

DXone’s CEO, Luciano Nonnis, warmly welcomes this cooperation. “Both parties will save a lot of time and resources, which will directly and promptly benefit the user. In addition, both platforms gain in customers and use cases. CoinAnalyst offers data analysis and forecasts for the entire cryptomarket and is therefore the right partner for our DXone Exchange. An absolute WIN-WIN situation”, forecasts Nonnis.

“We look forward to working with the DXone platform as well as this unique all-in-one offering that includes our data, trend analysis and barometer of sentiment based on news and social media,” says Pascal Lauria, Managing Director and founder of CoinAnalyst.

About CoinAnalyst

CoinAnalyst is a German limited corporation that provides an AI based big data analytics platform that allows any trader in the crypto asset sector and other industries to access a dashboard that monitors and analyzes real-time crypto market data. The platform collects continuously and almost in real time all relevant information about crypto currencies and ICOs from all available sources. The basis for this is the proven award-winning Cogia technology. It enables semantic indexing and structuring of online data by means of pattern recognition and artificial intelligence and has already been used successfully by Fortune 500 customers for several years.

