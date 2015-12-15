D.A. Davidson Names New Managing Directors in Firm’s Special District Group

Promotions Reflect Significant Contributions and Demonstrated Leadership

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Colorado—D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that four professionals in the Special District Group have been named managing directors in recognition of their exceptional contributions to the firm’s public finance business.

Brennen Brown, Brooke Hutchens, Laci Knowles and Kyle Thomas each earned the new title. In their expanded roles, the highly regarded group will continue to direct and grow the firm’s industry-leading special district work while allowing their clients to fully leverage the distribution strength and resources of D.A. Davidson’s fixed income platform. The promotion of Hutchens and Knowles represents an achievement as the first women earning managing director titles within the special district group.

“D.A. Davidson is thrilled to continue as a leader for innovative infrastructure finance with the expert guidance of these managing directors,” said Marc Dispense, President of Fixed Income Capital Markets. “These promotions represent a long-term commitment to the firm’s industry-leading special district business. We are well-positioned for our continued national expansion of this highly skilled, full-service banking team.”

“We are energized to lead this exceptional team with continued dedication to our clients,” commented Hutchens. “The strength of the D.A. Davidson team provides a unique platform to deliver affordable infrastructure development in Colorado, Utah and nationally.”

The Special District Group at D.A. Davidson is a team of professionals dedicated to financing public infrastructure across the country. The group has extensive transaction experience, with over 100 transactions and over $2 billion of transaction volume in the past year.

D.A. Davidson & Co.’s Fixed Income Capital Markets group is a national leader in raising capital through fixed income banking, distribution and depository strategy. With 29 locations in 17 states, the group is consistently ranked among the top firms in the country. The fixed income team serves new issue clients in public finance and taxable debt issuance, and maintains a diverse sales and trading group interacting with taxable and tax-exempt investors including banks, credit unions, insurance companies, bond funds, money managers and trust companies.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Montana, with corporate offices in Denver, Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,400 employees and offices in 27 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., the largest full-service investment firm headquartered in the Northwest, providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services.

For more information, visit dadavidson.com.

