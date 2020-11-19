Data Experts and Enthusiasts From All Over APAC to Get Together at Denodo’s Virtual Annual User Conference

Denodo customers, partners, and renowned industry analysts to discuss trends in machine learning, hybrid/multi cloud, data science, data virtualization, and logical data fabric

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Denodo, the leader in data virtualization, today announced it will be hosting its 3rd annual user conference, Denodo DataFest, in APAC. Denodo DataFest 2020 will be webcasted as a two-day event with half-day programs scheduled for each day. The event brings together some of the most respectable and well known industry and subject matter experts from across the APAC region, to share their experiences and insights on why logical data fabric, enabled by data virtualization, is the future of data management and the backbone of today’s and tomorrow’s digital enterprises.

“We are thrilled to be participating in Denodo DataFest 2020 and sharing our logical data fabric journey,” said Johan de Coning, business intelligence manager at Silver Chain Group, Australia. “Data virtualization has been one of the most critical components of our enterprise data architecture, and I am excited to join our peers and other industry experts to be able to exchange ideas that are futuristic, novel, and insightful.”

This complimentary virtual event will enable some of the most well-respected industry analysts, Denodo customers, partners, and prospects to come together and immerse themselves in thought provoking, educational discussions on how logical data fabric is shaping the future of enterprise data management. Some of the most prominent Denodo customers, such as BHP Group, Silver Chain Group, RMIT University, and Crédit Agricole Corporate Investment Bank, Singapore, will be joined by Denodo partners such as Tech Mahindra, DaaS Labs, Wipro, HCL, Mindtree, and many others. As an added bonus, Steve Young, Pro Football Hall of Famer and president & co-founder of HGGC, will offer his perspectives on how to navigate the current economic crisis with prudent technology investments.

“In 2019, APAC became Denodo’s fastest growing region, with some of the largest organizations, such as Silver Chain Group, and BHP Group of Australia, adopting data virtualization as their enterprise data integration and delivery layer,” said Ravi Shankar, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Denodo. “As DataFest is truly going global this year, I am thrilled to see big-brand customers and partners from the APAC region joining us at DataFest to share their experiences with logical data fabric and Denodo Platform 8.0. Such an assembly of subject matter experts will bring immense value to our audience, who will be joining us not only from the APAC region but from all over the world.”

This event will have something informative and insightful to offer to everyone, in terms of market trends, use cases, demos, product deep dives, expert roundtables, and other types of sessions. Denodo recently launched Denodo Platform 8.0, which is setting the standard for enterprise-wide logical data fabric implementation. DataFest 2020 will highlight innovations in Denodo Platform 8.0 in terms of data science, machine learning, multi-cloud orchestration, and automated infrastructure management which, according to well-known industry analysts, are critical initiatives for every futuristic digital enterprise. Denodo customers and partners have both expressed excitement for this upcoming event.

“Many of our customers in the Asia Pacific region are seeing tremendous value in implementing data virtualization technology for their enterprise data access and data management,” said Deb Mukherji, practice head for Data, Analytics, & AI (ASEAN & North Asia) at Tech Mahindra. “We are very excited to forge a partnership with Denodo, which is one of the best players in the data integration market today. The Denodo DataFest event is probably the best way to get to know many Denodo customers and prospects, and exchange ideas to set the course for the future of data integration and data management. This is our first time sponsoring DataFest, and we are very much looking forward to it.”

Here are some of the highlights of the event:

Steve Young, Pro Football Hall of Famer and president & co-founder at HGGC, will offer his perspectives on how to navigate the current economic crisis with prudent technology investments.

Forrester analyst Noel Yuhanna and TDWI analyst Philip Russom will lay out their vision of what the future holds for enterprise data fabric and data virtualization.

Two of Denodo’s APAC customers will present innovative use cases for data virtualization, as part of the prestigious Data Innovation Award ceremony.

