Digital Ag Gives Farm Managers a Competitive Edge

LINCOLN, Neb. & OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AgTech—Farmers Edge™, a global leader in digital agriculture, and Farmers National Company (FNC), the nation’s largest landowner services company, today announced a partnership to help boost crop production and establish long-term land value across leased acres. The partnership equips landowners and operators with access to a wealth of digital and agronomic resources designed to support daily operations, improve sustainability, and create a seamless digital connection between stakeholders.





In October, FNC reported land is selling at near-record levels; the company and its agents actively marketed and sold farmland worth US$2 billion over the last five years. This increase in prices and competition has put more pressure on landowners, operators, and investors to ensure quality conservation and management for current income and future economic value. Farmers Edge solutions bridge the gap between stakeholders to establish more transparency and trust. The company’s high-tech tools are powered by robust, field-centric data sets and Artificial Intelligence to help collect, curate, and execute on farm data quickly, resulting in better control of disease, improved soil fertility, and increased yields. Stakeholders gain an acute view of field activities, crop performance, and management practices verifying sustainability commitments and conservation measures on the farm.

“Leasing land is a high-stakes investment for everyone involved,” says Wade Barnes, Farmers Edge CEO and co-founder. “Landowners want to ensure their assets are protected for generations to come, and operators need to be able to demonstrate their commitment to the land while also turning a profit. By working together with FNC, we’re equipping their clients with innovative solutions that improve land value while also bringing a new level of connectivity and decision-support for sustainable crop production. Digital agriculture is reshaping the industry, and farm real estate is no exception; I predict we will see a significant shift in the importance it plays in operator selection, conservation requirements, and land prices in years to come.”

“At Farmers National Company, we’re committed to providing landowners and their operators with the highest level of service and support to get the most value from farmland,” says David Englund, AFM, FNC President and CEO. “It’s a competitive market, and this partnership provides our farm managers with the tools they need to ensure they’re making the best possible decisions for each client’s land in the most sustainable, cost-effective way. With direct connectivity to the farm, we can provide our clients with a clear understanding of productivity, yield potential, management practices, and operational challenges to support real estate and rental decisions.”

About Farmers Edge

Farmers Edge is a global leader in digital agriculture delivering cutting-edge solutions powered by a unique combination of field-centric data, artificial intelligence, and complete integration. Since 2005, Farmers Edge has transformed the industry with disruptive technologies and strategic partnerships designed to enhance connectivity across the entire agricultural ecosystem. With the most comprehensive data management platform on the market–FarmCommand®–Farmers Edge is revolutionizing the way farmers, agricultural professionals, and agri-businesses interact with data. Moving at the speed of digital with an elite team focused on innovation, machine learning, and IoT, Farmers Edge is creating new opportunities for all stakeholders, shaping the future of agriculture worldwide.

To learn more about Farmers Edge, visit FarmersEdge.ca or FarmersEdgeUSA.com

About Farmers National Company

Farmers National Company, an employee-owned company, is the nation’s leading agricultural landowner services company. Farmers National Company manages more than 5,000 farms and ranches in 29 states comprising more than two million acres. The company has sold 3,938 properties in the last five years and more than USD 5.02 billion of real estate during the last 10 years. Additional services provided by the company include auctions, appraisals and valuation services, insurance, consultation, oil and gas management, a national hunting lease program, forest resource management, and FNC Ag Stock. For more information on our company and the services provided, visit the Farmers National Company website at www.FarmersNational.com.

