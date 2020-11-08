Elzie Ross, CEO of Ross Wealth Strategies, on Doing His Part to Rid of America’s Racial Wealth Gap

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2020 / In 2018, the Census Bureau reported that the median household income for African American households was around $41,000. For caucasian households, the average was just shy of $67,000. This is just one example of the wage disparities between races in America. Elzie Ross, CEO of Ross Wealth Strategies, noticed these disparities between races and ethnic groups and knew he needed to do his part to help solve this problem. As an African American man and millennial, Ross began his financial advising firm with a focus on helping people of minority groups – especially those who are just beginning their adult life.

“There’s a lack of education when it comes to finance in my demographic,” Elzie shares. He continued, “Most people I know, just know how to save, work a job and buy a home. That isn’t wealth building.” With Ross Wealth Strategies, Elzie Ross is looking to increase financial education within minority groups across America. “The gap in wealth in today’s world can be bridged with education and a solid plan. I started my career in finance to make a change, so I tell my clients that our focus is the financial journey, not the amount you came in with,” says Ross. By taking on clients in minority groups that make average salaries in America, Ross is hoping to improve fiscal education throughout these groups.

Elzie Ross has faced his own problems, both fiscally and as a minority and millennial in the financial industry. “I’m a millennial from a minority background so I would say the hardest thing was being taken seriously.” Ross shared that overcoming these obstacles were challenging. However, he is in a relentless pursuit to make a difference to connect with the niche clientele that he helps today. “From the weight of student loan debts to purchasing their first home, there’s comfortability in taking advice from someone in their position,” Ross comments.

While helping his current clients through Ross Wealth Strategies has allowed for Ross to make huge impacts in their lives, Ross is hoping to make a larger impact with minority groups in America when it comes to economic education. Currently, he is working to continue his Rossonomics Financial Program. Rossonomics is a seminar series that connects business professionals from different fields with people looking to benefit from their advice. The series was created build a community of fiscally educated and eager millennials that will not only improve their own lives, but the lives of future generations.

Elzie Ross did not initially want to become a financial advisor, but now that he is, he would not pick any other career. “I can’t help but think there’s a young kid starting their life doing the same silly things I did,” he comments. Ross often reflects on his own fiscal decisions growing up and wants to help people not to make the same mistakes he did. Rather, he is looking to help them grow into fiscally responsible young adults with a long, economically secure future ahead of them. “I realize I can’t educate everyone, but if I can change someone’s life, then it was all worth it.”

To learn more about Elzie Ross and Ross Wealth Strategies, follow his Instagram, @elzieross

Contact: info@lostboyentco.com

SOURCE: Lost Boy Entertainment Co.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/615300/Elzie-Ross-CEO-of-Ross-Wealth-Strategies-on-Doing-His-Part-to-Rid-of-Americas-Racial-Wealth-Gap