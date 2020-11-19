Fashwire Announces the Top Ten Finalists for its Inaugural FashPitch Competition with Influential Panel of Industry Expert Judges

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#charity–Fashwire, a two-sided global fashion marketplace, is pleased to announce the Top 10 Finalists for its inaugural FashPitch Competition. Fashwire’s 300+ fashion designers from 35+ countries were invited to submit an application to pitch in front of some of the most influential people in the fashion, tech and gaming industries while competing for the chance to claim a grand prize of $10,000USD to assist in supporting their businesses.





The finalists will have the opportunity to share their stories, the inspiration behind their brands, how these unprecedented times have impacted their businesses and how they would use the money. In the interactive competition, viewers will be given the opportunity to vote on the outcome along with the panel of esteemed judges who will be making the final decision. The three winner grants include a 3rd place prize of $1,500USD, a 2nd place prize of $2,500USD and a grand 1st place prize of $10,000USD.

“It is my great pleasure to announce the finalists of Fashwire’s first-ever FashPitch Competition. Our inaugural pitch competition brings together the skills, connections and platforms of industry experts who have a deep understanding of their businesses,” said Fashwire Founder and CEO Kimberly Carney. “It is essential that we fulfill Fashwire’s philanthropic mission by helping our designers while continuing to embrace our entrepreneurial spirit.”

“I am humbled and honored to moderate Fashwire’s inaugural FashPitch Competition,” stated Hooman Hamzeh, DevelopingNow Chief Executive Officer and Fashwire Development Partner. “Working alongside incredible industry experts with Fashwire’s Advisory Board has allowed us to merge the data intel we have been accruing with the invaluable consumer behavior insights to build the next generation platform for the fashion industry.”

Fashwire received applicants worldwide, including Canada, France, Germany, Greece, India, Italy, The United States, and more. Special congratulations to our 10 finalists that will be pitching their solutions at the online event on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 at 1:00PM EST.

“This pitch competition gives Fashwire an opportunity to connect and strategize with designers from all over the globe,” explained Sebrie Springs, Fashwire Global Vice President of Fashion. “At a time when people are feeling disconnected, this event is a great opportunity for Fashwire’s designer community to connect and share their brand stories around a worthy cause for the chance to win funding for their businesses. It’s incredible to see the support we are offering our community of designers.”

The Ten Finalists (in alphabetical order) are:

The 10 finalists will have the unique opportunity to pitch in front of recognized executives and influencers in the retail and tech industry including Karsten Newbury, Gerber Technology Chief Strategy and Digital Officer and Fashwire Advisory Board Member; Torrie Dorrell, Pokemon Vice President of Digital Marketing and Fashwire Advisory Board Member; Sharifa Murdock, Liberty Fairs Co-Founder and ENVSN Chief Executive Officer; Tommy Fazio, NuORDER Fashion Director; Stephanie Horton, Google Global Consumer Marketing Director, Commerce; and Sean Spellman, Fashion Editor and Brand Consultant. Kimberly Carney, Fashwire Founder & CEO and Hooman Hamzeh, DevelopingNow CEO and Fashwire development partner will serve as the event’s moderators.

“I am really excited to be an industry judge for the global launch of FashPitch. Through this initiative Fashwire is true to its unique value prop of connecting designers with people and technology to be more successful,” explained Karsten Newbury, Gerber Technology Chief Strategy and Digital Officer and pitch competition judge. “The opportunity for the contestants to receive feedback from leaders in technology and fashion as well as the overall exposure they receive is invaluable. The prize money is an extra bonus for the winners, allowing them to invest in the growth of their brands.”

”The Fashwire FashPitch Competition focuses on what I feel passionately about, elevating new brands in the women’s and men’s fashion space who have a distinct point of view and passion for storytelling,” said Sharifa Murdock, Liberty Fairs Co-Founder and ENVSN Chief Executive Officer and pitch competition judge. “Having worked with some of the world’s most prestigious fashion brands, I see the passion here amongst these designers. It’s an honor to sit amongst my fellow peers and support the next generation of talent.”

“COVID-19 has changed the fashion landscape. It is such an honor to be part of Fashwire’s efforts to support these fashion designers during these uncertain times,” stated Tommy Fazio, NuORDER Fashion Director and pitch competition judge. “I am so excited to review the works of these talented designers. I am particularly delighted at the diversity of entrants and looking forward to meeting the top 10 finalists at the pitch event on December 1st.”

“It is vital for the fashion industry to foster and support the next generation of designers and give them both the financial and mentoring support that they need. Fashwire’s FashPitch competition allows us to do both and puts designers on a global stage, rewarding them for their innovative and creative skills,” explained Sean Spellman, Fashion Editor and Brand Consultant and pitch competition judge.

Register in advance for this live event on December 1st, 2020 at 1:00 PM EST:



https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lU9eqDPGQkq9Kf_MJ6UxCg

About Fashwire:

Fashwire’s global platform provides its portfolio of 300+ designers from 35+ countries vital insight into consumer shopping behavior patterns. A two-sided marketplace, Fashwire is a B2B data hub to navigate consumer demand and increase profitability. For Consumers, Fashwire’s B2C shopping platform creates a compelling interactive experience by combining fun, immersive swipe voting with the ability to influence the designer instantly. Giving designers real-time valuable insights through a fun and seamless experience for users is what makes Fashwire the digital front runner in real-time consumer global business intelligence. The company has raised $2.5M to date and is backed by a range of all-star private angel investors. For more information, visit Fashwire at www.fashwire.com. You can find us on social by liking Fashwire on Facebook and following Fashwire on Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Twitter and TikTok.

Important Note to Editors:

Please use any part of this announcement with our compliments and full permission. We require that you credit us as the source and convey our name as Fashwire. You may also direct your audience to our website fashwire.com. We can be found @fashwire on social media.

Contacts

For Media Inquiries:



Kimberly Carney



kimberly@fashwire.com

Tel +1 206.707.5775



fashwire.com