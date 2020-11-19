FE Credit to issue JCB Card in Vietnam

HO CHI MINH & TOKYO, Nov 19, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – VPBank Finance Company Limited (FE Credit) and JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan’s only international payment brand announced the launch of the FE Credit JCB Credit Card.

FE Credit JCB Plus Card FE Credit JCB Gold Card

The new FE Credit JCB Card has 2 different card grades: FE Credit JCB Plus Card and FE Credit JCB Gold Card. The holders of FE Credit JCB Card can access JCB’s acceptance network with about 34 million merchants around the world.

FE Credit pioneered Credit Cards for category entrants and first time card users in Vietnam. These two products from FE Credit Card powered by JCB are loaded with features and benefits which resonate with the needs of the target segment. A few examples of these unique offerings are, Oi Plus Program – a flagship loyalty program that rewards cardholders on their everyday spending, EasyPay – one of Vietnam’s largest 0% retail installment program, and Selfie PLUS – one-click mobile-to-card image upload solution.

About FE Credit

A pioneer in Consumer Finance, FE CREDIT has established a solid foundation to become the market leader in the unsecured consumer loans and credit card market with more than 20,000 employees. FE CREDIT currently provides consumer finance services such as personal loans, two-wheeler loans, consumer durable loans, credit cards and insurance. FE CREDIT has served nearly 15 million customers, co-operating with 9,000 partners across 20,000 Point of Sale (POS) outlets nationwide.

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes over 34 million merchants in the world. JCB Cards are now issued in 24 countries and territories, with more than 140 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/

Contact

JCB

Kumiko Kida, Ayaka Nakajima

Corporate Communications

Tel: +81-3-5778-8353

Email: jcb-pr@jcb.co.jp

Copyright 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com