Gainclients, Inc. (GCLT) Corporate Update

TUCSON, AZ, / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2020 / GainClients, Inc. (OTC PINK:GCLT) (“GCLT” or “the Company”) is pleased to present the following corporate update introducing new Marketing V.P. and Board member, a new real estate industry service and the resurgence of its reporting status on the OTC Markets’ Pink Current platform.

Changes to the Board of Directors/Officers

During the past 12 months, GCLT has strengthened its executive team with the addition of Edward Laine as the Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing initiatives. With over 30-years of Real Estate and Mortgage experience, Ed has piloted multiple organizations from start-up to publicly traded. His experience in designing tech solutions for the financial markets and real estate industry make him uniquely equipped to help guide GainClients and its’ clients to the Future of Real Estate.

Ed will also be appointed to the Company’s board of directors effective January 1, 2021. Patty Freeman will also be reassigned as the Company’s corporate secretary and continue her role as the Company’s Operations Manager. Lastly, Ray Desmond shall continue his role as the company’s President/CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors. These confirmations will fulfill a secure and sustainable operation to meet the upcoming needs of its future customers and stakeholders.

OTC Markets

In the coming months, GCLT will reestablish its presence on the OTC Markets and bring current its financial reporting in accordance with the OTC Pink Reporting Guidelines to include full annual reports for the years 2019, 2020 and any subsequent quarters.

New Mobile Earnest Money Deposit Service

The Company continues to grow its footprint in the real estate services industry with the release of the Earnest Money Capture (“MEMD”) application. Created for title/escrow and real estate agents, depositing earnest money checks is now remote via the ability to scan earnest money checks and seamlessly associating and storing all account and payment information in a highly secure, central location. MEMD minimizes administrative time, cost, and risk through its automation, eliminating error-prone, manual data entry associated with check processing and posting during the opening-of-escrow process.

Since the release of the MEMD service, the company’s sales team has introduced it to several title and escrow companies and underwriters in the U.S. via 54 demonstrations. As of this date, we have converted 16% of those demos into contracted, paying users that will provide ongoing, recurring revenue.

About GainClients, Inc.

GainClients, Inc. is a Florida company doing business in Arizona, dedicated to the development of service orientated application for the real estate industry, which includes, REALTORS®, mortgage loan officers and title/escrow agencies. To learn more about GCLT, visit www.gainclients.com or email info@gainclients.com.

